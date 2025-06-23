Yeah, I Don't Care If Dems Whine About Not Being Looped in on the Iran Air Strikes

The Democratic Party is going through it right now: they all agree that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, but they also don’t want to do anything to stop them from accomplishing that feat. Tehran cannot have nukes, but we cannot bomb them because of x, y, and z—all the reasons they’ve given are idiotic. When you boil everything down, it’s because Trump is president. What else is new?

As Democrats fail to get a grip, you know they and their supporters are likely going to melt down again over what happened before the strikes: Trump informed Republican leadership before the B-2 bombers dropped their payload, but kept Democrats in the dark (via Axios):

Top Democrats on Capitol Hill say they weren't briefed in advance of the U.S. attack on Iran on Saturday, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told Axios. Why it matters: Democrats left Capitol Hill for the Juneteenth holiday recess without answers to what they said were basic questions about a potential strike against Iran. "Cost, duration, risk to our troops, strategy — the basics before we make a decision of this consequence," Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Axios last week. Zoom in: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrats on the Senate and House Intelligence panels, weren't briefed before the attack, sources familiar told Axios on Saturday. Their Republican counterparts were given advance notice.

There’s a simple reason for that move: Democrats would’ve leaked it. Meanwhile, the Pentagon, which I was told was in a total state of disarray under Pete Hegseth, kept this mission under wraps for all the right reasons.

Democrats can’t be trusted. Their opinions on public policy, their supporters—it’s all to the detriment to the health of the country. They cannot and shall not be privy to operations of this nature.