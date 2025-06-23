The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran Strikes. Here's What Happened.

President Trump launched Midnight Hammer over the weekend. B-2 Bombers from Missouri struck the Iranian nuclear facilities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in a strike that was executed with precision and total secrecy. Ohio-class submarines launched a barrage of Tomahawk missiles to ensure no air defense systems could endanger the bombing run. The Republican leadership was informed about the strikes—the Democrats were not.

🚨 WOW! America's B-2 bombers made it all the way to Iran, carried out their strikes, and were NEVER detected by the Iranians



Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Razin Caine outlines all of Operation Midnight Hammer here.



Iranian defense systems did not see the bombers, and no Iranian… pic.twitter.com/Y35SbcvhBC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 22, 2025

Or at least that was the initial story. You know this would be a point of contention with the media. I couldn’t care less, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cleared the air, saying the White House did try to contact Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), leader of the House Democrats, but he didn’t pick up the phone:

KAROLINE LEAVITT: We tried calling Hakeem Jeffries before striking Iran.



He didn’t pick up the phone. pic.twitter.com/MjZjWXipTP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025

That’s his problem. In the meantime, yes, do a victory lap, Mr. President. This was a great success.