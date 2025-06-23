The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran Strikes. Here's What Happened.

President Trump launched Midnight Hammer over the weekend. B-2 Bombers from Missouri struck the Iranian nuclear facilities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in a strike that was executed with precision and total secrecy. Ohio-class submarines launched a barrage of Tomahawk missiles to ensure no air defense systems could endanger the bombing run. The Republican leadership was informed about the strikes—the Democrats were not.
🚨 WOW! America's B-2 bombers made it all the way to Iran, carried out their strikes, and were NEVER detected by the Iranians— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 22, 2025
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Razin Caine outlines all of Operation Midnight Hammer here.
Iranian defense systems did not see the bombers, and no Iranian… pic.twitter.com/Y35SbcvhBC
Or at least that was the initial story. You know this would be a point of contention with the media. I couldn’t care less, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cleared the air, saying the White House did try to contact Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), leader of the House Democrats, but he didn’t pick up the phone:
KAROLINE LEAVITT: We tried calling Hakeem Jeffries before striking Iran.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025
He didn’t pick up the phone. pic.twitter.com/MjZjWXipTP
That’s his problem. In the meantime, yes, do a victory lap, Mr. President. This was a great success.
🚨NEW — From President Trump:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025
“Bullseye!!!” pic.twitter.com/GAXhCx3JYb
Our military is amazing. pic.twitter.com/1I2myjJfpG— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2025
Every account making fun of American soldiers for marching badly can just shut the hell up pic.twitter.com/DCwwZUqBR4— Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) June 23, 2025
