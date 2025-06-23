BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back
The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran Strikes. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 23, 2025 12:30 PM
President Trump launched Midnight Hammer over the weekend. B-2 Bombers from Missouri struck the Iranian nuclear facilities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in a strike that was executed with precision and total secrecy. Ohio-class submarines launched a barrage of Tomahawk missiles to ensure no air defense systems could endanger the bombing run. The Republican leadership was informed about the strikes—the Democrats were not. 

Or at least that was the initial story. You know this would be a point of contention with the media. I couldn’t care less, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cleared the air, saying the White House did try to contact Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), leader of the House Democrats, but he didn’t pick up the phone:

That’s his problem. In the meantime, yes, do a victory lap, Mr. President. This was a great success. 

