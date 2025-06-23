Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran?

The reaction was predictable—the copy was laughable. After President Donald Trump launched precision air strikes against numerous Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, a shambolic, Trump-deranged, brain-rotted Democratic Party trashed the president for engaging in another endless war with this illegal military action. They can’t think of anything that doesn’t make them look like idiots.

Remove Trump, I’d say there would be healthy supermajorities in both chambers supporting these strikes. That’s what’s a bit humorous here. Based on some of the statements, Barack Obama would’ve been impeached by his own party for the raid that killed Osama bin Laden and his air campaign against Gaddafi in Libya.

Last night, surrounded by an ever-shrinking group of advisors and courtiers, President Trump unilaterally and unconstitutionally authorized military action in Iran.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/UyQBaT56xp — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) June 22, 2025

I’m keeping American troops in the Middle East in my prayers tonight.



The power to declare war rests with Congress. As I said earlier this week, President Trump must consult with Congress, brief us on his plans to avoid escalation, and seek legal authorization for his actions.… — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) June 22, 2025

We have bombed a nation we are not at war with and have done so without Congress knowing about it, voting on it or approving it. President Trump’s actions are not only unconstitutional—they are dangerous. As Ranking Member of the Military Personnel Subcommittee I am especially… — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) June 22, 2025

My statement on Trump’s strikes on Iran. pic.twitter.com/4SM9L64Wcq — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) June 22, 2025

My statement on U.S. strikes in Iran: pic.twitter.com/RRCzidsMHF — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 22, 2025

Trump’s strike against Iran was unconstitutional. Under the Constitution, Congress has the explicit power to declare war and authorize military force.



These actions risk drawing the U.S. and our service members into another war in the Middle East, without explanation.



I join… — Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) June 22, 2025

I'm grateful our pilots are safely out of Iran – and I thank them for their bravery.



But in the absence of evidence that Iran was imminently breaking out to build a bomb, and without congressional approval, this operation should have never been ordered.



To have done so is… pic.twitter.com/4X4E4VGLd3 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 22, 2025

Endless war? So, what was Joe Biden’s venture in Ukraine? It circles back to a party that stands for nothing except opposing Trump, and it’s made them look unhinged. Second, don’t you love the ‘there were no imminent signs of a threat from Iran’ talking point? Guys, they were building nuclear weapons. That’s a fact; I don’t care what these Eurotrash intel agencies say. But we all know what the real issue is here, which Bonchie at RedState pointed out—the Democrats are extra sensitive and huffy because now the Obama legacy is truly trashed and forgettable. There’s nothing left; smashed into dust in less than 10 years.

There's nothing left of Obama's legacy at this point. It's gone. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2025

The reason Iran has the ability to retaliate at all is because of you traitorous fools. Obama gave the Iranian terrorist regime palettes of cash. Trump gave them what they deserved. https://t.co/Tvspsnxm7b — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 22, 2025

What Trump did last night was inevitably going to come across Obama’s desk if he didn’t get that atrocious nuclear deal through. No deal, and Obama would’ve had to bomb some facilities. He didn’t want to do that. Trump had a window for a deal and then took action to protect American national security interests. Iran having nuclear weapons is intolerable—that’s a bipartisan consensus. And yet, we have a Democratic Party that’s foaming at the mouth, not because Trump took military action that they likely support but can’t say so, but because the last charismatic Democratic leader just had his last foreign policy achievement erased in less than 36 hours.

The context matters. We know - for certain - there is a diplomatic path to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. The Obama agreement was working. And as late as a week ago, Iran was back at the table again. Which makes this attack - with all its enormous risks - so reckless. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 22, 2025



