Trump Has a Question About Regime Change in Iran
Yeah, I Don't Care If Dems Whine About Not Being Looped in on...
NYT Would Like Us to Know Females Were Some of the B-2 Pilots...
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement
Did a Rogue Staffer at the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. Post This Insane...
VIP
Are the Wheels Coming Off the DNC?
How to Thaw America’s Frozen Housing Market
The Looming Threat to Our Homeland
The 'Wind Scam' of Wind Turbines
Diplomatic Success: USSR Nuclear Ambitions vs. the Iranian Regime
NYT Cries 'Sexism' After Pete Hegseth Praises B-2 Pilots in Iran Strike Briefing
An Alarming Number of Iranian Nationals Were Released Into the U.S. Under Biden
Jasmine Crockett Fumes That Trump Didn’t 'Holla' for Her Permission Before Hitting Iran
Flawless Execution: Vance Applauds Trump’s National Security Team for Crippling Iran’s Nuc...
Tipsheet

Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 23, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

The reaction was predictable—the copy was laughable. After President Donald Trump launched precision air strikes against numerous Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, a shambolic, Trump-deranged, brain-rotted Democratic Party trashed the president for engaging in another endless war with this illegal military action. They can’t think of anything that doesn’t make them look like idiots.

Advertisement

Remove Trump, I’d say there would be healthy supermajorities in both chambers supporting these strikes. That’s what’s a bit humorous here. Based on some of the statements, Barack Obama would’ve been impeached by his own party for the raid that killed Osama bin Laden and his air campaign against Gaddafi in Libya.  

Recommended

Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Endless war? So, what was Joe Biden’s venture in Ukraine? It circles back to a party that stands for nothing except opposing Trump, and it’s made them look unhinged. Second, don’t you love the ‘there were no imminent signs of a threat from Iran’ talking point? Guys, they were building nuclear weapons. That’s a fact; I don’t care what these Eurotrash intel agencies say. But we all know what the real issue is here, which Bonchie at RedState pointed out—the Democrats are extra sensitive and huffy because now the Obama legacy is truly trashed and forgettable. There’s nothing left; smashed into dust in less than 10 years.  

What Trump did last night was inevitably going to come across Obama’s desk if he didn’t get that atrocious nuclear deal through. No deal, and Obama would’ve had to bomb some facilities. He didn’t want to do that. Trump had a window for a deal and then took action to protect American national security interests. Iran having nuclear weapons is intolerable—that’s a bipartisan consensus. And yet, we have a Democratic Party that’s foaming at the mouth, not because Trump took military action that they likely support but can’t say so, but because the last charismatic Democratic leader just had his last foreign policy achievement erased in less than 36 hours. 

Advertisement


 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
NYT Would Like Us to Know Females Were Some of the B-2 Pilots That Bombed Iran Matt Vespa
Did a Rogue Staffer at the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. Post This Insane Tweet About the Iran Air Strikes? Matt Vespa
The 'Wind Scam' of Wind Turbines Rachel Alexander
Here's What Impressed This MSNBC Host About Trump's Air Strikes on Iran Matt Vespa
Completely Obliterated Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement