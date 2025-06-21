Dem Senator Who Bum-Rushed Kristi Noem Is Quite Triggered After JD Vance Forgets His Name

The United States could be bombing Iran soon, but liberal America seems to be obsessed with Vice President JD Vance calling Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) ‘Jose.’ During a presser in Los Angeles on Friday, the vice president referred to California as ‘Jose Padilla’. It led to another episode of Padilla having an episode, along with allegations of racism lobbed against Mr. Vance. You knew this was going to happen because Democrats are soft, and Padilla seems to be the Mr. Softee of politics right now. Padilla said that Vance knows his real name (via Fox News):

Senator Padilla is quite perturbed by JD Vance calling him 'Jose' — “He knows my name!" pic.twitter.com/xfcUpNdclp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2025

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., responded to Vice President JD Vance calling him "Jose" during a press conference in Los Angeles on Friday, which led to major backlash from Democrats across the country. The Democratic senator was forcibly removed and detained during a press event in his home state involving Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on June 12. His Republican colleagues blasted the senator for potentially breaking the law and making "a spectacle of himself" rather than doing his job. Padilla argued on MSNBC on Saturday that Vance's decision to call him "Jose" exemplifies how "petty and unserious" the Trump administration really is. "He knows my name," Padilla asserted, adding, "He's the Vice President of the United States — you'd think he'd take the situation in Los Angeles more seriously." Senator Padilla criticized the vice president for not meeting with the families in Los Angeles who have been "terrorized" by the administration's deportation efforts "to feel what's really going on, on the ground."

How Vance's team reacted was priceless:

I think it's safe to say that JD Vance gives zero f*cks.



Shout out to Jose Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) pic.twitter.com/QCI1NxxzEP — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 20, 2025

🚨 LMAO! A JD Vance spokesperson just TROLLED CNN when they asked why Vance called Alex Padilla “Jose”



“JD must’ve mixed up two people who have broken the law”



The REAL Jose Padilla was convicted of aiding and abetting terrorism 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WjSpZDH02n — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2025

This dude is softer than baby shit. pic.twitter.com/QT4XdFeWNW — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 21, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance is now facing major backlash and accusations of racism after referring to Senator Alex Padilla as José Padilla. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 21, 2025

Of course, he complains on MSNBC. Second, no one knows who you are, Padilla. You should be thanking Vance for keeping your name in the news cycle. The California Democrat initially got his name in the news when he tried to bum-rush Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during another press conference in Los Angeles last week. He tried to ask a question, but acted like a lunatic, leading to his manhandling by federal agents. As a member of Congress, you're instructed to identify yourself when you’re not wearing your lapel pin. Padilla didn’t identify himself until after he got the attention of the Secret Service.

He's not the victim, but I guess more people know his name now.

Alex Padilla fake cries while explaining how law enforcement protected DHS Secretary Noem from a no-name Senator interrupting her press conference. pic.twitter.com/RqdJth2YVY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

.@RepLuna slams Alex Padilla for playing victim on the Senate floor after lunging towards Kristi Noem:



"Real men don't do that and the fact that he did I think is telling as to who he is.”pic.twitter.com/VwX3Uk0Qkx — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 20, 2025