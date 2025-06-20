VIP
What the MN Dem Assassin Suspect Wrote to the FBI Is Wild...and It Involves Tim Walz

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 20, 2025 10:50 PM
FBI via AP

Vance Boelter is in custody, accused of shooting two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers. State Rep. Melissa Hortman, State Sen. John Hoffman, and their spouses were shot in the early morning hours of June 14. Hoffman and his wife survived the attack; Hortman and her husband did not. It’s an incident that Democrats tried to manufacture an attack against Trump and the GOP, claiming that the heated rhetoric led to this incident.  

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) even tried to cast Boelter as a crazed right-winger. That narrative quickly fell apart due to a lack of evidence. Also, left-wingers are the ones driving today’s political violence—evidence to that effect is overwhelming. Yet, this recent letter Boelter wrote to the FBI shed some light on this man’s mindset; to the shock of no one, it’s deranged. Suppose the latex mask and fake police uniform he donned when committing these attacks weren’t evidence enough to this man’s whacked psyche. In that case, this letter should do the trick: he claimed that Tim Walz ordered him to assassinate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), so that he could run for her seat. He also said he was trained by the military off the books (via Star Tribune):

In a rambling, conspiratorial letter addressed to the FBI, alleged assassin Vance Boelter claimed Gov. Tim Walz instructed him to kill U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar so that Walz could run for the U.S. Senate, according to two people familiar with the contents of the letter. 

The letter is the clearest evidence yet of Boelter’s mindset after the targeted violence against Minnesota politicians last week. It is incoherent, one and a half pages long, confusing and hard to read, according to two people familiar with the letter’s contents. It includes Boelter alleging he had been trained by the U.S. military off the books, and that Walz, who is not running for Senate, had asked him to kill Klobuchar and others.

Asked to comment about the letter, Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping said the office cannot comment on an open investigation but “due to the seriousness of the allegations it contains, we will state only that we have seen no evidence that the allegations regarding Governor Walz are based in fact.” 

Walz’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, said in a statement Friday afternoon that “this tragedy continues to be deeply disturbing for all Minnesotans.”

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) was also named. Boelter had a list of at least 60 names in notebooks inside the fake cop car he abandoned after his encounter with police on the day of the shootings. It was initially reported as a manifesto, but it’s merely an annotated log of how he tracked certain people. We’re looking at a crazy person here, folks. Sure, he might identify as a Republican, based on his roommate’s saying so, but Boelter is more of a loon. It’s another case of a man who might have serious mental health issues, beholden to incoherent political ramblings. 

Look, Tim Walz is terrible and would’ve been a disaster as vice president if Kamala Harris had won—he’s not a terrorist, nor did he order a hit on Klobuchar.  

What a wackjob we’re dealing with here.  

