Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower Had a Lengthy Thread About SCOTUS' Libs on TN Trans Ruling

Liberal America suffered another blow with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tennessee’s transgender law. The Volunteer State passed ordinances to protect its youth from the twisted overreaches of the trans clan vis-à-vis surgeries and puberty blockers. The ruling didn’t strike down laws that permitted such insanity, but other states can now pass similar laws that will hit the brakes on unhinged parents mutilating their kids. Jeff had the story this week:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a ruling upholding Tennessee’s ban on “gender-affirming care” for minors suffering from gender dysphoria. The ruling solidifies laws that shield children from being subjected to questionable medical treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgery. In a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that Tennessee’s law does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because it does not classify based on sex or gender identity. It concluded that the state has a legitimate interest in protecting children from the adverse impact of these treatments.

Dr. Eithan Haim was a whistleblower at Texas Children’s Hospital regarding these surgeries, which ran amok. His activities led to a Justice Department investigation over whether he illegally obtained patient information, which was later dismissed. He delved into the liberal wing’s dissent:

It would be like saying a patient without cancer but "identifies as having cancer" is being discriminated against because a doctor is refusing to give them chemotherapy.



They have the audacity to claim the majority opinion "contorts logic" while they rely on anti-logic.

After their prolonged dissertation on basic endocrine pathology, they claim these hormones are used in children whose "gender identity is inconsistent with their sex identified at birth."



This statement is sheer medical lunacy. It is not real. It has no basis in objective,…

Almost as if they did not pay attention to a single thing during the oral arguments, these Justices even repeat the thoroughly debunked WPATH talking point that puberty blockers merely "pause puberty."



I guess they missed the part about puberty blockers causing infertility.

After this their arguments progress even further into a tailspin of anti-logic and WPATH propaganda.



And although we won this case, we should not fail to appreciate the severity of the situation.



These Judges sit on the highest court in our country yet live in a reality…

Their main argument is that the law discriminates on the basis of sex since there are certain medications that make boys look like boys, vice versa for girls. But that's insane. These treatments are meant for diagnosable pathologies in order to restore normal physiology. It would be like saying a patient without cancer but "identifies as having cancer" is being discriminated against because a doctor is refusing to give them chemotherapy. They have the audacity to claim the majority opinion "contorts logic" while they rely on anti-logic. […] As if it couldn't get any crazier, they cite WPATH! This is the same organization whose legitimacy was completely decimated during the oral arguments. It's like relying on Purdue Pharma to justify the safety of Oxycontin to treat a mild headache. […] The Justices then claim it is a matter of "life and death." Thus, it appears they also missed the part when Chase Strangio, the lead ACLU attorney, conceded to Justice Alito that "gender affirming care" actually has no impact on rates of completed suicide.

World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) is an organization mired by allegations of medical abuse, and has been at the forefront of curbing the transgender craze in Europe.

Frankly, as some noted, it’s still frightening that a third of the nation’s top legal brain trust felt this way.