Tipsheet

Eric Swalwell Posted the Cringiest, Most Ridiculous Video About the Ongoing ICE Raids

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 19, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Seriously, WTF this? It’s befitting for a Democratic congressman who snorts hyperbole daily and has a reputation for being one of the nation’s foremost liars. Then again, given the insanity of this post, you know that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) represents a D-plus-900 district. It’s some political action committee, whose name I couldn’t care less about. It’s an ad that targets the Trump administration's immigration enforcement measures. It’s anti-ICE. It’s ridiculous, and if Democrats think this will resonate, they’re all hitting Hunter Biden’s crack pipe.  

Advertisement

The ad features a biracial couple being accosted and detained by federal agents, with a Republican congressman, personified in a stereotypical old white man, saying she’s being deported to El Salvador. When the actor playing the white American boyfriend says she’s a citizen, the evil GOP rep said he doesn’t care; she looks like one of them. There’s then creepy rape vibes at the end.  

It's ridiculous. The El Salvador reference is obviously Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who is from that country, an MS-13 member, and an accused human trafficker, who was deported earlier this year. He’s back in the United States to face federal human trafficking charges. The American people support mass deportations, Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda, and that includes Latino voters. I don’t get why Democrats fail to digest polling showing that people want illegals gone, but here we are. Among immigrant citizens, there’s been a 40-point swing to the GOP. So, Eric and the Democrats, please keep doubling down on terrible policy.

In the meantime, these illegals are going back, the ICE raids will continue, and you’re just going to have to sit there and take it.  

Adios, illegals.  

Also, I can’t take anyone seriously who wears glasses like this: 

The reactions to the video were also priceless:

Tags:

ERIC SWALWELL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Advertisement

Advertisement

