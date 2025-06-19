Eric Swalwell Posted the Cringiest, Most Ridiculous Video About the Ongoing ICE Raids

Seriously, WTF this? It’s befitting for a Democratic congressman who snorts hyperbole daily and has a reputation for being one of the nation’s foremost liars. Then again, given the insanity of this post, you know that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) represents a D-plus-900 district. It’s some political action committee, whose name I couldn’t care less about. It’s an ad that targets the Trump administration's immigration enforcement measures. It’s anti-ICE. It’s ridiculous, and if Democrats think this will resonate, they’re all hitting Hunter Biden’s crack pipe.

The ad features a biracial couple being accosted and detained by federal agents, with a Republican congressman, personified in a stereotypical old white man, saying she’s being deported to El Salvador. When the actor playing the white American boyfriend says she’s a citizen, the evil GOP rep said he doesn’t care; she looks like one of them. There’s then creepy rape vibes at the end.

It's ridiculous. The El Salvador reference is obviously Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who is from that country, an MS-13 member, and an accused human trafficker, who was deported earlier this year. He’s back in the United States to face federal human trafficking charges. The American people support mass deportations, Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda, and that includes Latino voters. I don’t get why Democrats fail to digest polling showing that people want illegals gone, but here we are. Among immigrant citizens, there’s been a 40-point swing to the GOP. So, Eric and the Democrats, please keep doubling down on terrible policy.

In the meantime, these illegals are going back, the ICE raids will continue, and you’re just going to have to sit there and take it.

Adios, illegals.

Also, I can’t take anyone seriously who wears glasses like this:

Eric Swalwell: Newsom is going on offense with Trump, like I do:



“Bullies only respond to one language, and it's the language of strength." pic.twitter.com/h0cKk7cCKv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2025

The reactions to the video were also priceless:

This is the gayest thing I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen the photos of the democrat staffers banging in senate hearing room. — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 18, 2025

Bro what is actually wrong with you? — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 18, 2025

Hey, why isn't she in your video? pic.twitter.com/1FC4DZyCSr — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 18, 2025

Your hyperbole is dangerous. Your entire political history is treasonous. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) June 19, 2025

Why are you fearmongering with this propaganda? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2025

This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen, and I’ve followed you for a good few years now so that’s saying something. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 18, 2025