‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room
There's One Thing Trump Has Been Consistent on About Iran
A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded
Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported
VIP
Adios, Señor Padilla
How the Left-Wing Corporate Media Works
Do We Go to War to Prevent Iran from Having Nuclear Weapons?
Hit 'em Hard and Again
VIP
Israeli Ambassador Says Some of Its Actions in Iran Will Make the Beeper...
Peppering Trade Policy Too Much Could Leave Voters Salty
The Last Mile
Worker Freedom Starts in the States
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s Lawsuits Betray Trump’s Energy Agenda
Trump Closes Notorious EPA Lab that Conducted Illegal Human Experiments
Tipsheet

Here Are More Details About the Detention of MN Dem Assassin Suspect's Wife

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 17, 2025 6:30 AM
FBI via AP

Jennifer Boelter was detained during a traffic stop over the weekend. She had her children with her. She’s the wife of Vance Boelter, the suspected shooter of two Democratic state lawmakers, State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses. Hortman and her husband were killed in the attacks. Jennifer was detained in Onamia, Minnesota, late Saturday morning around 10 AM. 

Advertisement

Around $10,000 in cash, a firearm, ammunition, and passports were discovered. Mr. Boelter apparently texted her, “There's gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy, and I don't want you guys around.” 

I don't understand why they let her go. Given the circumstances, we also don’t know if she was placed under arrest.   

It’s a bizarre story. The Boelters ran a private security firm, Praetorian Guard Security Services, though there’s no evidence that they had any clients. But that’s after his stint at the equally mysterious Red Lion Group, which did work in Africa and the Middle East.  

Mr. Boelter was captured after the largest Minnesota manhunt in history. 

In police documents, it seems like Boelter might have tried to rob some of these people. When he attacked the Hoffman residence, he shouted, “This is a robbery,” when they quickly realized that he wasn’t a police officer. Boelter told the judge that he cannot afford a defense lawyer (via ABC News):

Recommended

A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He allegedly surveilled his victims' homes and took notes, Thompson said. In a search of a home in north Minneapolis tied to Boelter, authorities seized a list of public officials that had a notation under Melissa Hortman's name reading, "married Mark 2 children 11th term," according to the affidavit. Another notebook included an added notation next to Melissa Hortman's name reading, "Big house off golf course 2 ways in to watch from one spot," the affidavit said.

Thompson outlined the four homes that Boelter allegedly drove to early Saturday. 

Boelter allegedly first drove to Hoffman's home in Champlin, Minnesota, in a black SUV with emergency lights turned on and a license plate that said "police," Thompson said. 

Hoffman's "chilling" security camera footage showed the suspect in a black tactical vest, body armor and a "hyper-realistic silicon mask," Thompson said. Armed with a flashlight and a 9 mm Beretta handgun, Boelter allegedly knocked on the front door and repeatedly shouted, "This is the police, open the door!" [acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph] Thompson said. 

When Sen. Hoffman and his wife came to the door, the suspect shined the flashlight in their faces, said there was a shooting reported in the house and asked if the couple had weapons, Thompson said. 

The Hoffmans shouted, "You're not a cop!" Thompson said, and then the suspect announced that "this is a robbery" and he forced his way into the home.

Advertisement
Here’s the story about the trail camera capturing Boelter: 

The story is soaked in bizarre turns.  

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported Matt Vespa
‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room Katie Pavlich
There's One Thing Trump Has Been Consistent on About Iran Matt Vespa
Why Dick Durbin Should Tread Carefully With These Remarks About Political Violence Matt Vespa
How the Left-Wing Corporate Media Works Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement