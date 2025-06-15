Guess Which Network Became Totally Unglued Yesterday

There was supposed to be a downpour in Washington, DC, yesterday. The weather held out long enough for the US Army to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a parade featuring tanks, numerous armored vehicles, and American soldiers donning uniforms throughout the history of our main fighting force. It was also President Trump’s birthday. Nationwide, leftist losers held their ‘No Kings’ protests, thinking this parade was for Trump. Only MSNBC viewers and deranged lunatics could fall for such drivel. It’s not North Korea. It’s not authoritarianism. It’s celebrating the birthday of the United States Army with its commander-in-chief in attendance. In short, liberals remain a sad contingent who need to get a hobby.

The backdrop of the “No Kings” protest was the targeted shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers, State Sen. John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman. Their respective spouses were also shot. Mr. Hoffman and his wife are expected to survive, but Ms. Hortman and her husband are both killed. The suspect, Vance Boelter, 57, is a Tim Walz private sector representative appointee who served on some development boards. His story is also Tres ‘bizarre. He remains at large. Boelter impersonated a police officer during the shootings. He exchanged gunfire with officers, abandoning his fake cop car where ‘No Kings’ flyers were discovered.

On both occasions, the liberal media went haywire. Some without fail blamed Trump for the violence, while others seemed disappointed that the parade didn’t have dark overtones.

Over at MSNBC, they're almost SHOCKED the celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday isn't "tense" and doesn't have "dark, malevolent energy."



These people... pic.twitter.com/ZO0fxWohsI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 15, 2025

MSNBC couldn't be patriotic if they tried.



Trump has broken these people just like humpty dumpty.



This is the most anti-American news outlet to ever exist. pic.twitter.com/gzEtaFXbPz — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 14, 2025

So far this 250th Army parade is all about… the history of the Army.



Chilling dictatorial stuff. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 14, 2025

Of course, MSNBC was the network doing whippets over this stuff:

Did @RepGilCisneros really just blame President Trump for the shooting in Minnesota??? pic.twitter.com/G92c1wmEsj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2025

🚨NEW: MSNBC fans the flames, tees up No Kings protest organizer to blame Trump for shoot*ngs in MN:



“We have too many people and too many elected officials, including the current occupant of the White House, who escalates violent rhetoric against political opponents. And that… pic.twitter.com/AwCHtk4VgN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2025

The MSNBC spittle-flying, Trump-blaming propaganda on the MN shoot*ings is absolutely UNHINGED.



They are attacking the DOJ and angrily blaming Trump for ‘normalizing’ political violence.



Zero mention that the suspect is reportedly Vance Boelter, a TIM WALZ APPOINTEE. https://t.co/T8S4zfEqmm pic.twitter.com/4umzR3Kayf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2025





Meanwhile, who is rioting in the cities, shooting Israeli Embassy aides, and trying to set the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion on fire? It’s not us. We’re not firebombing cops and pro-Israel gatherings—it’s all you people. These people:

No Kings protesters are harassing patriotic military parade attendees as they try to leave the event in the nation’s capital.pic.twitter.com/3XBdGKhYGS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 15, 2025

NOTHING TO SEE HERE — A "mostly peaceful" group of rioters cheer "mostly peaceful" chants such as, "86-47" while marching towards the White House. ☮️✌️pic.twitter.com/n8w4nhNzFK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2025

🚨 Protesters yell "nazi scum" at Army parade attendees in Washington, DC: pic.twitter.com/5bVxPrhI5I — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2025

We still won the election, you losers. Now, go home and when you wake up, Donald J. Trump will still be president.