You Knew Iran Was Going to Target US Forces in Iraq
Leftists Are Rioting in Los Angeles Again
Anything Bad for Iran Is Good for America and the World
De Tocqueville on Human 'Rights'
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 272: On Father’s Day, What the Bible Says...
You Started It
A Silver Lining to the Orchestrated LA Riots
This Father’s Day, President Trump Must Commit to Protecting America’s Fathers From Their...
Summer Success at the Box Office Shows Why Hollywood Should Focus on Families
Founding Father’s Day: John Adams’s Parental and Patriotic Duty
What Conservative Christians Need to Know About Israel
Delegitimizing Christianity in the Land in Which Jesus Was Born
Trump Honors 250 Years of U.S. Army Might with Patriotic Parade and Powerful...
Fetterman Breaks With the Left Again, Praises Trump’s Military Parade
Tipsheet

Guess Which Network Became Totally Unglued Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 15, 2025 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

There was supposed to be a downpour in Washington, DC, yesterday. The weather held out long enough for the US Army to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a parade featuring tanks, numerous armored vehicles, and American soldiers donning uniforms throughout the history of our main fighting force. It was also President Trump’s birthday. Nationwide, leftist losers held their ‘No Kings’ protests, thinking this parade was for Trump. Only MSNBC viewers and deranged lunatics could fall for such drivel. It’s not North Korea. It’s not authoritarianism. It’s celebrating the birthday of the United States Army with its commander-in-chief in attendance. In short, liberals remain a sad contingent who need to get a hobby. 

Advertisement

The backdrop of the “No Kings” protest was the targeted shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers, State Sen. John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman. Their respective spouses were also shot. Mr. Hoffman and his wife are expected to survive, but Ms. Hortman and her husband are both killed. The suspect, Vance Boelter, 57, is a Tim Walz private sector representative appointee who served on some development boards. His story is also Tres ‘bizarre. He remains at large. Boelter impersonated a police officer during the shootings. He exchanged gunfire with officers, abandoning his fake cop car where ‘No Kings’ flyers were discovered.

On both occasions, the liberal media went haywire. Some without fail blamed Trump for the violence, while others seemed disappointed that the parade didn’t have dark overtones. 

Recommended

The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Of course, MSNBC was the network doing whippets over this stuff:


Meanwhile, who is rioting in the cities, shooting Israeli Embassy aides, and trying to set the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion on fire? It’s not us. We’re not firebombing cops and pro-Israel gatherings—it’s all you people. These people: 

Advertisement

We still won the election, you losers. Now, go home and when you wake up, Donald J. Trump will still be president. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
You Knew Iran Was Going to Target US Forces in Iraq Matt Vespa
Look Who the Suspect in Minnesota Murder of Dem Lawmaker Is Connected To Sarah Arnold
You Started It Alan Joseph Bauer
A Silver Lining to the Orchestrated LA Riots Jeff Davidson
Suspect in MN Dem Shootings Had a Manifesto Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement