VIP
Leftists Are Rioting in Los Angeles Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 14, 2025 8:30 PM
Los Angeles knew this could happen amid the anti-ICE antics that have engulfed the city. For a week, there’s been chaos on the streets, leading to President Trump federalizing the California National Guard and activating the US Marines to be deployed to the city to restore order.  

These leftist clowns gathered again, an unlawful assembly was declared, and mayhem ensued. The cavalry was deployed, as we saw during this shambolic MSNBC segment. Today was also 'No Kings' Day, a nationwide anti-Trump extravaganza for the mostly geriatric and totally unhinged cohorts that are the remnants of a shattered Democratic Party.

For days, police have been hit with firebombs and rocks to the face. Three men were arrested with firearms at these riots, another for throwing a Molotov cocktail at police, and a dead body was found near looted businesses. It’s not peaceful.  

We’ll keep you updated.  

