Leftists Are Rioting in Los Angeles Again

Los Angeles knew this could happen amid the anti-ICE antics that have engulfed the city. For a week, there’s been chaos on the streets, leading to President Trump federalizing the California National Guard and activating the US Marines to be deployed to the city to restore order.

You touch an LAPD horse you are goin down. pic.twitter.com/wS7PKSEvcy — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 14, 2025

These leftist clowns gathered again, an unlawful assembly was declared, and mayhem ensued. The cavalry was deployed, as we saw during this shambolic MSNBC segment. Today was also 'No Kings' Day, a nationwide anti-Trump extravaganza for the mostly geriatric and totally unhinged cohorts that are the remnants of a shattered Democratic Party.

If you assault a member of the military or law enforcement officer you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/f1XuVbN4M1 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 14, 2025

🚨 WTF? Left-wingers ATTACK law enforcement horses in Los Angeles.



It's getting VIOLENT already. Everyone started running.



START THE ARRESTS.pic.twitter.com/3swYaLyq4B — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 14, 2025

🚨 While our U.S. Army is being celebrated in Washington, DC, our U.S. Marines guarding a federal building are being harassed by rioters in Los Angeles.pic.twitter.com/oa8n872xsw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2025

Can you imagine what these lunatics would be doing to federal agents in this building if the Guard and Marines weren’t there to help?



Now remember that whatever you just imagined is what Newsom and the democrats want to happen to those federal agents. https://t.co/OOpPZE5VXx — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) June 14, 2025

For days, police have been hit with firebombs and rocks to the face. Three men were arrested with firearms at these riots, another for throwing a Molotov cocktail at police, and a dead body was found near looted businesses. It’s not peaceful.

