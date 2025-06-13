Did Trump Know About Israel's Attack Plans?
One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at a DHS Presser

June 13, 2025
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) got owned at a Department of Homeland Security presser in Los Angeles yesterday. It was the top story for the day until Israel started conducting airstrikes against Iran. But for a few hours, there were numerous Democrats who were shocked, appalled, and queasy. What a bunch of prima donnas. First, Padilla never identified himself as a US Senator; he bum-rushed the podium that Secretary Kristi Noem occupied. Second, we know the Left was going to frame this as a ‘Trump is a dictator’ moment. Padilla certainly did that after the scuffle. 

But Noem said the two talked afterward and exchanged numbers, so the hyperbole and the theatrics were exposed again. Not even CNN could hide it; their security correspondent faulted Padilla.  

It’s simple: U.S. Senators are briefed on identifying themselves to avoid being bogged down by the cops sans senatorial pin, especially as they navigate the various government buildings in Washington, DC. 

CNN’s Stephanie Elam also said Padilla didn’t identify himself.  

It was just a total disaster and a sinking of the Titanic moment regarding witnessing the destruction of a manufactured talking point. Padilla knew what would come of this, and it got exposed within hours, though it’s not like he made this hard. It’s not the Da Vinci Code. It was transparent as hell, and it failed. It blew up, much like Tehran last night. 

