Tipsheet

Man Claims ICE Raided an Elementary School Graduation. It Was a Total Lie.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 13, 2025 7:00 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A social media account has been slapped down for spreading fake news about Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it came from an unlikely source: The Los Angeles Times. An account called ‘heymrhowie’ posted a harrowing tale of an ICE raid that occurred at an elementary school graduation. It’s fodder that would be outright believed and digested by the Left. No doubt, some did, but it’s fake. 

The Los Angeles Times did a lengthy fact-check on the current anti-ICE riots in the city; they shockingly included this portion, which exposed the video as fake news: 

In a tearful Instagram video Friday, user @heymrhowie said he heard that parents were fleeing a graduation ceremony at Gratts Elementary and leaving their children behind upon hearing of ICE presence because “they didn’t have papers and leave their kids because they do.” 

“And the kids are freaking grabbing teachers and crying on their legs because they don’t know if they’re about to see their parents when they get home,” @heymrhowie stated in the video. “What the f— is this?” 

Fact check: On Monday, Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Alberto Carvalho said there was no confirmed threat to the Friday culmination at Gratts Elementary, located just west of downtown. 

“We’ve investigated it,” Carvalho said during a news conference, “and all the reports that came back was that no such event happened.” 

He added, “What is possible is, considering the level of fear and awareness in our community, if you see three unmarked vehicles, three mini-vans, three SUVs, driving through a neighborhood, obviously you’re going to suspect that that may be a possibility. We believe that that may have been the case.” 

The superintendent urged families whose children attend an LAUSD school to update their contact and emergency information with their school.

He also advised families to prepare back-up plans should caregivers be taken into custody. 

And they also said that the violence in the city does constitute a riot: 

Trump administration officials, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, have described the recent anti-ICE demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles as riots. 

Neil Gorsuch Highlights a Glaring Problem With the Court's Ruling in IRS Tax Case Matt Vespa
Myth busted. 

