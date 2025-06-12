Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on...
Why There Was 'No Alternative' for ABC News Regarding Firing Terry Moran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

ABC News’ Terry Moran is no longer with the network. The veteran reporter and host for the network for the past 28 years was fired after he posted an unhinged tweet attacking White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. The post was deleted, but ABC News quickly suspended Moran and fired him days later. 

Here’s the Moran meltdown: 

An ABC News insider said that there was “no alternative,” the network had to fire Moran despite him voicing an opinion that many of his colleagues agreed with; he just got caught posting it (via Fox News):

ABC News was left with "no alternative" but to let longtime correspondent Terry Moran go over his now-deleted X post attacking President Donald Trump and top White House aide Stephen Miller, according to one network staffer. 

"It's just sad honestly," the ABC News staffer told Fox News Digital. "It's sad for him, a long-time colleague, friend, a good person, family man… It's just unfortunate, but there was no alternative, especially in these times." 

The network insider acknowledged that, with the industry-wide issue of distrust of the legacy media, not addressing Moran's post promptly and having the drama dragged out could have cost ABC viewership. 

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," the spokesperson added.  

That’s the part that kills me: the network holding the “highest standards of objectivity.” We know it’s a lie lest we forget Moran’s firing for disregarding that aspect, which has been a long time coming.  

He’s now on Substack.

