Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on Immigration

Batya Ungar-Sargon is not a conservative, but she might sound like one. It’s something she openly admits. Is she for a greener agenda? Sure, but she attacks the current one as chock full of pet projects for the elites and the wealthy. She’s a lefty Trump supporter who has loved the president’s push to help the working class. The man who is trying to reset the system to make the playing field fairer. One of those ways is to secure the southern border and deport people who shouldn’t be here.

Americans were fighting with the cheap labor costs associated with illegal immigration. It was a competition the American workers were losing; slave labor from illegals was too good for business. Ungar-Sargon noted that the only people upset about the deportations were the rich people, aka the base of the Democratic Party. Trump won the 2024 election on immigration and has the mandate to do it.

The majority of Americans want every illegal migrant deported. Mass deportations are a lifeline for the working class, because illegal labor undercuts their wages. It's rich Democrats who are up in arms that their open border jobs program is coming to an end. Great joining @cnn: pic.twitter.com/pYmHXS8ozy — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 12, 2025

She also couldn’t stand the gaslighting either: Liberals keep repeating fake news talking points that Trump was only going to deport criminal aliens. That is not the case—everyone is going. Among immigration citizens, they’re MAGA about the president’s immigration agenda. They’ve also swung 40 points to the Republicans. Trump has won the working class, the middle class, young voters, and now immigrant citizens—that’s electoral death if Democrats keep losing voter blocs like this.

Ungar-Sargon continued by saying the immigration issue is what separates the working class from the elites.

“The elites are the consumers of low-wage labor, and when you guys say they’re taking people from the community, what you mean is they’re taking people from the workforce, people who undercut the wages of American workers,” she said.

Also, the ‘illegals do the jobs Americans don’t want’ is a crock. Millions are already doing them.

"There is no job that is beneath the dignity of Americans," she added.

The liberals on the panel, Bakari Sellers and Karen Finney could not comprehend what was happening.