Chuck Schumer's Reaction to This Question About the LA Riots Really Says It...
Meet the Woman Who Symbolizes Everything About Leftists Mayhem
Why There Was 'No Alternative' for ABC News Regarding Firing Terry Moran
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast
Congratulations, Brian Stelter, You’re 99 Percent Cancer-Free!
Look What the Democrats Have Caused… Again
New Ad Calls on Trump to Put the Pressure on Canada Over Northern...
Republicans Once Again Defeat Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game
VIP
LA City Council Member Makes Absurd Demand of Police Chief. Here's How He...
The Scavenger Mentality
Destruction of the West...for the Children
The Supreme Court’s Anti-Second Amendment 'Ghost Gun' Case: Judicial Amendment by 'Interpr...
Humility---the Missing Ingredient
Euro Green Globalism Belongs on the Ash Heap of History
Tipsheet

Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on Immigration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Batya Ungar-Sargon is not a conservative, but she might sound like one. It’s something she openly admits. Is she for a greener agenda? Sure, but she attacks the current one as chock full of pet projects for the elites and the wealthy. She’s a lefty Trump supporter who has loved the president’s push to help the working class. The man who is trying to reset the system to make the playing field fairer. One of those ways is to secure the southern border and deport people who shouldn’t be here. 

Advertisement

Americans were fighting with the cheap labor costs associated with illegal immigration. It was a competition the American workers were losing; slave labor from illegals was too good for business. Ungar-Sargon noted that the only people upset about the deportations were the rich people, aka the base of the Democratic Party. Trump won the 2024 election on immigration and has the mandate to do it.

She also couldn’t stand the gaslighting either: Liberals keep repeating fake news talking points that Trump was only going to deport criminal aliens. That is not the case—everyone is going. Among immigration citizens, they’re MAGA about the president’s immigration agenda. They’ve also swung 40 points to the Republicans. Trump has won the working class, the middle class, young voters, and now immigrant citizens—that’s electoral death if Democrats keep losing voter blocs like this.

Recommended

On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Ungar-Sargon continued by saying the immigration issue is what separates the working class from the elites.

“The elites are the consumers of low-wage labor, and when you guys say they’re taking people from the community, what you mean is they’re taking people from the workforce, people who undercut the wages of American workers,” she said.  

Also, the ‘illegals do the jobs Americans don’t want’ is a crock. Millions are already doing them. 

"There is no job that is beneath the dignity of Americans," she added.

The liberals on the panel, Bakari Sellers and Karen Finney could not comprehend what was happening. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter
Meet the Woman Who Symbolizes Everything About Leftists Mayhem Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer's Reaction to This Question About the LA Riots Really Says It All Matt Vespa
Why There Was 'No Alternative' for ABC News Regarding Firing Terry Moran Matt Vespa
Congratulations, Brian Stelter, You’re 99 Percent Cancer-Free! Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement