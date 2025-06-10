This Dem Senator Is the Only One in His Party Telling the Truth About the LA Riots

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) survived a brutal character assassination attempt. He’s not going anywhere, though his staff might, because young Democrats are raging antisemites, woke acolytes, and all-around insane. Fetterman is a committed liberal; he’s not a conservative. But to the younger crowd, he might as well be a Nazi, especially with his ardent support for Israel. He also thinks that striking Iran’s nuclear facilities should be on the table, but that’s another matter.

Regarding the LA riots, Fetterman knows the Democrats are cooked. The messaging war, the moral high ground—it’s all over. The sad truth is that local California Democrats could’ve been viewed as sensible here if they condemned the rioting, cracked down on the lunatics, and restored order. They didn’t. And Fetterman's torching of his colleagues was spot-on:

I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement.

The easiest path to a win was right before them—LAPD and other local and state law enforcement units couldn’t clamp down. Trump would’ve been miles from the crisis, but the Democrats are the party of anarchy, mob rule, ‘woke nonsense, and illegal aliens running amok. They opted not to be the party of public safety to appease the deranged cohorts that dominate their base. This wasn’t a hard situation to navigate, and Fetterman knows it.

Still, you can see how California got to where it is under Democrats. Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass are a gruesome twosome. Whenever they’re around, something is burning. This pairing has allowed Los Angeles to burn twice in a year.

I’d say that’s standard for Democratic governance. Oh, and ICE isn't leaving, lefties. Cope and seethe.