'They've Taken Over the Street': One Reporter Noted Something Peculiar During the LA Riots Last Night

Fox News’ Bill Melugin was on the ground in Los Angeles, which is being besieged by anti-ICE and left-wing lunatics who are raging over raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Police cars were firebombed, law enforcement was hit with rocks, and businesses were looted. It’s mayhem, which is why the National Guard and the U.S. Marines are being deployed. Law and order must be restored.

Yet, as reports of this being a coordinated campaign, which wouldn’t be shocking given the amount of progressive dark money networks, Melugin noted something related to those allegations: hundreds of people have shown up out of nowhere, and it happened multiple times last night.

🚨WHERE DID THEY COME FROM: Fox News' @BillMelugin_ is STUNNED by the seemingly random group of hundreds of people who have shown up out of NOWHERE to demonstrate in Los Angeles:



"They've taken over the street." pic.twitter.com/DcvriAVxsh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: @BillMelugin_ says that the protesters are holding almost all foreign flags & signs that say "F*** ICE" & "RELEASE EVERYBODY"



"This has been a constant game of cat & mouse and it's getting more & more tense, it feels like a pressure cooker."



This will get ugly. pic.twitter.com/4Q3jqAbopu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

Another anti-ICE protest group numbering in the hundreds has just taken over the intersection at 2nd & San Pedro in DTLA. Police on scene, but not intervening here. pic.twitter.com/JyFkrO7o92 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 10, 2025

A rioter spits on a law enforcement officer.



He immediately got pelted with rubber bullets.



“They spit, we hit!”



Don’t say Trump didn’t warn him! pic.twitter.com/6DAbP27vnf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

Organizers were also handing out American flags to smooth over the optics from the weekend, where foreign flags were waved with burning cars and destruction in the background. Meanwhile, Democrats can’t condemn the riots.

BREAKING: Multiple reports show protest organizers in LA handing out American flags in an attempt to regain the optics battle — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) June 10, 2025

LA riot organizers have started handing out American flags to protesters because they realized it was a bad look for everyone to be waving Mexican flags 😂 pic.twitter.com/JWXeW4dCt0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 10, 2025

CNN was briefly detained last night, too.