Tipsheet

'They've Taken Over the Street': One Reporter Noted Something Peculiar During the LA Riots Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Fox News’ Bill Melugin was on the ground in Los Angeles, which is being besieged by anti-ICE and left-wing lunatics who are raging over raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Police cars were firebombed, law enforcement was hit with rocks, and businesses were looted. It’s mayhem, which is why the National Guard and the U.S. Marines are being deployed. Law and order must be restored. 

Yet, as reports of this being a coordinated campaign, which wouldn’t be shocking given the amount of progressive dark money networks, Melugin noted something related to those allegations: hundreds of people have shown up out of nowhere, and it happened multiple times last night. 

Organizers were also handing out American flags to smooth over the optics from the weekend, where foreign flags were waved with burning cars and destruction in the background. Meanwhile, Democrats can’t condemn the riots. 

CNN was briefly detained last night, too.

