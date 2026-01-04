There's a Reason Why JD Vance Wasn't at Mar-a-Lago During Venezuela Raid

President Trump and other top officials were caught watching the Venezuelan raid in real-time. Obama watching the bin Laden raid in the Situation Room was a similar moment and photo op. But someone was missing in the Trump photos: Vice President JD Vance. Where was he? Even Biden was sitting next to Obama when Seal Team Six finally greased bin Laden.

Advertisement

Vance was kept away because the administration was becoming uneasy about having both men in the exact location, given the security conditions. It was a designated survivor scenario. Vance was involved with the raid:

On Vice President Vance’s role in last night’s midnight raid in Venezuela, per a VP spox to @realDailyWire:



“Vice President Vance was deeply integrated in the process and planning of the Venezuela strikes and Maduro’s arrest.



He joined several late night meetings via secure… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 3, 2026

“Vice President Vance was deeply integrated in the process and planning of the Venezuela strikes and Maduro’s arrest. He joined several late night meetings via secure video conference with National Security principals leading up to the operation. The Vice President briefly met with President Trump at the Trump golf club in West Palm Beach during the day Friday to discuss the strikes. The Vice President was not at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, as the National Security team was concerned a late-night motorcade movement by the Vice President while the operation was getting underway may tip off the Venezuelans. The Vice President joined by secure video conference throughout the night to monitor the operation. He returned to Cincinnati after the operation concluded. Due to increased security concerns, the Administration has aimed to limit the frequency and duration of the Vice President and President being co-located away from the White House.”

Better to be safe than sorry.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!