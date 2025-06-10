Minnesota Just Voted to Repeal Giving Illegals Health Care Benefits

The Minnesota State House did something incredible this week: they repealed health care benefits for illegal aliens. Remember this body is split 67-67 Democratic-Republican; they were able to get enough Democrats to sign off on the rational policy that giving illegals taxpayer-funded benefits is a terrible idea. Dustin Grage, a Minnesota native, covered the vote, which led to absolute mayhem in the state legislature. Gov. Tim Walz, who developed an unhealthy addiction to trashing ICE agents, was likely on the verge of a stroke after he heard the news (via Star Tribune):

The Minnesota House voted Monday to strip health coverage from adult undocumented immigrants, capping off hours of impassioned pleas from Democrats not to leave people without care.

Lawmakers, who have until 7 a.m. Tuesday to pass a two-year $66 billion state budget, debated for nearly four hours over the measure before passing it with only one Democrat — House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park — voting with all Republicans in favor.

The chamber is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, requiring at least one DFL member to cross over in order for the bill to pass.

“For a group of folks who proclaim to be pro-life, this is the least pro-life piece of legislation I have ever seen,” said Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul.

Undocumented immigrants were allowed to enroll in MinnesotaCare in January following legislation Democrats passed in 2023 when they held the House and Senate. Over the first few months of this year, more than 20,000 people enrolled, one-quarter of them children.

Undocumented adults will be removed from the program at the end of the year if the legislation passes the Senate.