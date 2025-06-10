Trump Wins: Judge Rules Against Newsom and Pro-LA Riot Dems on Federal Troops...

ABC News Fires Terry Moran Over His Meltdown About Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

ABC News’ Terry Moran will soon be out of a job. One of the network's faces, who recently interviewed President Donald Trump after his 2024 victory, will not have his contract renewed after an unhinged social media episode in which he attacked Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller. He deleted the post, but it was too late—the internet is forever. Moran was suspended but was given word today that his contract will not be renewed with the network.

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred,” Moran wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “He’s a world-class hater. You can see this by just looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.” 

Well, he can now have such meltdowns every day (via Fox News): 

ABC News correspondent Terry Moran is leaving the network after he took aim at President Donald Trump and top White House aide Stephen Miller in a now-deleted post on X.  

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," a spokesperson for ABC News confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," the spokesperson added. 

I mean, c’mon, ABC News; we know you don't hold your people to the "highest standards of objectivity." If you were openly biased, like other outlets, this wouldn't be a problem, but this window dressing of being impartial actors must be maintained, even if everyone knows it's a lie. 

Moran said what everyone at that newsroom feels about the Trump administration. He just made a bad move in posting it, but a scalp is a scalp. Moran is likely to get a book deal or some contributor contract elsewhere. He won’t be out of work long because that’s how the system is. 

