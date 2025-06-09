BREAKING: The Marines Are Headed Into LA
Gavin Newsom's 'Fact-Check' of James Woods' Tweet About the LA Riots Was Not the 'Own' He Thought It Was

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to tweet less and do more to restore order in Los Angeles. If he had, President Trump wouldn’t have had to deploy the National Guard to end the mayhem from pro-illegal aliens and anti-ICE agitators. The city is on fire, and this guy is snorting the happy ‘mostly peaceful’ powder. 

He got owned even when he tried to fact-check an old tweet about the LA riots. Conservative actor James Woods commented on a tweet showing a police vehicle on fire. Newsom tried to get cute, saying it was from 2020. It’s not the flex you think it is, Gavin.  

As many pointed out, cars are on fire everywhere in LA right now. Cop cars on being torched, and nice way of reminding people that you allowed this to happen in the city twice now:

Stop. Stop. He’s dead already:

