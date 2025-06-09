Gavin Newsom's 'Fact-Check' of James Woods' Tweet About the LA Riots Was Not the 'Own' He Thought It Was

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to tweet less and do more to restore order in Los Angeles. If he had, President Trump wouldn’t have had to deploy the National Guard to end the mayhem from pro-illegal aliens and anti-ICE agitators. The city is on fire, and this guy is snorting the happy ‘mostly peaceful’ powder.

He got owned even when he tried to fact-check an old tweet about the LA riots. Conservative actor James Woods commented on a tweet showing a police vehicle on fire. Newsom tried to get cute, saying it was from 2020. It’s not the flex you think it is, Gavin.

As many pointed out, cars are on fire everywhere in LA right now. Cop cars on being torched, and nice way of reminding people that you allowed this to happen in the city twice now:

If I hear one more leftist shill in mainstream media utter the words “peaceful protests,” I’ll throw up. https://t.co/j1BsDX2FNX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 8, 2025

This video is from 2020. https://t.co/92GdCdXJcy — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

Gavin Newsom wants to be clear that this video is not from 2025 when he let Los Angeles burn, but from 2020 when he let Los Angeles burn.



Thank you for the clarification — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 9, 2025

This video is from yesterday pic.twitter.com/nh37oF8z7z — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 9, 2025

This video was from yesterday pic.twitter.com/EOlTlYruPy — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 9, 2025

You should resign in disgrace! https://t.co/C6ktu7GVTM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2025

You will never guess who the governor was in 2020 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 9, 2025

Stop. Stop. He’s dead already:

EVs are being torched by left-wing radicals.



That's not green. https://t.co/6NBwnoUzR3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2025