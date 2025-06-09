LAPD Chief's Response to This Question Says Everything About the State of the...
Tipsheet

There's No Way CNN's Dana Bash Just Said That About the LA Riots

June 09, 2025
They’re still trying to sell this line, but it’s not working. Sorry, the math doesn’t add up, liberal media. When the National Guard is deployed, it’s not because the riots are peaceful, which is the addictive oxymoron that leftists mainline whenever these situations happen. 

When it’s exclusively leftists and Democratic base voters causing mayhem, the riots were fiery but peaceful—whatever that means. We’re seeing a retread of that in the press and among some top Democrats. CNN’s Dana Bash went further, insisting that what’s happening isn’t a real riot. I don't know how Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) could remain so calm hearing that nonsense. However, he responded well, especially when Bash brought up Newsom's tantrum about the National Guard being deployed.

"Talk is cheap, especially when you have video," he said.

Is it shocking? No, these people lie for a living, but that explainer from CNN’s Dana Bash says it all. They know it’s bad, but it’s a Democrat-run city in a state with a Democratic governor who might have presidential aspirations. They must run interference, especially since the state is recovering from that destructive wildfire that engulfed Los Angeles County this winter. Virtually nothing has been rebuilt, with residents being suffocated by mountains of red tape. 

Editor's Note: President Trump isn't going to allow lawlessness to reign in America. We will not have a repeat of 2020's "Summer of Love."

