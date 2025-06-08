An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA

Tony Moon’s Twitter account was likely going off the rails yesterday. Everyone who remembers the 1992 LA riots and the ‘Rooftop Koreans’ was either mentioning him or making references, leading to others tagging him in their threads. Moon is one of the original rooftop Koreans who grabbed their guns and took defensive positions atop their businesses as hordes of rioters descended upon them. It’s a classic American tale: invoking one’s Second Amendment rights to defend themselves and their property when law and order are absent, and the police cannot be relied on amid the chaos.

Shut up and sit down.

This is the last fuck up that'll seal you political career as a "has been." — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) June 8, 2025

The Rodney King fiasco and the fatal shooting of Latasha Harlins at a Korean-American-run convenience store sparked those riots, which led to the deployment of the National Guard, U.S. Army, and Marines to quell the riots. At least 60 people were killed in the mayhem, which totaled $1 billion in damages. Moon mostly played along with these call to arms:

No. Not yet.

Perhaps soon but this admin seems to have their arms around it. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) June 8, 2025

If it isn't the OG himself.



Stay blessed & take care! — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 8, 2025

Maybe.

Let's see how this summer shakes out. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) June 8, 2025

Not yet. Perhaps soon. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) June 8, 2025

I love it here pic.twitter.com/wQxTIVhgbW — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 8, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a series of raids in Los Angeles this week, which led to an uproar among the left-wing clowns who have assaulted cops, attacked federal agents, and stormed Department of Homeland Security facilities. It was bad on Friday and even worse on Saturday. The National Guard has been deployed.