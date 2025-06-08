Hegseth Threatens to Send in the Marines
America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los...
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right...
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
The Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Got Summed Up Perfectly With This Tweet
And In Other News…More Important Things Than Billionaires Fighting
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 271: Shroud of Turin Expert Russ Breault Interview
Institutional Brakes
Europe's Cascade of Self-inflicted Wounds
First LA Fires, Now the Riots Over ICE. Karen Bass is Not Handling...
The Cruel Case of Political Prisoner Derek Chauvin
Iran's New Drones Unlikely to Scare Trump
What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots
Tipsheet

An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tony Moon’s Twitter account was likely going off the rails yesterday. Everyone who remembers the 1992 LA riots and the ‘Rooftop Koreans’ was either mentioning him or making references, leading to others tagging him in their threads. Moon is one of the original rooftop Koreans who grabbed their guns and took defensive positions atop their businesses as hordes of rioters descended upon them. It’s a classic American tale: invoking one’s Second Amendment rights to defend themselves and their property when law and order are absent, and the police cannot be relied on amid the chaos.  

Advertisement

The Rodney King fiasco and the fatal shooting of Latasha Harlins at a Korean-American-run convenience store sparked those riots, which led to the deployment of the National Guard, U.S. Army, and Marines to quell the riots. At least 60 people were killed in the mayhem, which totaled $1 billion in damages. Moon mostly played along with these call to arms:

Recommended

What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a series of raids in Los Angeles this week, which led to an uproar among the left-wing clowns who have assaulted cops, attacked federal agents, and stormed Department of Homeland Security facilities. It was bad on Friday and even worse on Saturday. The National Guard has been deployed. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold
America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles Matt Vespa
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA Matt Vespa
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right Now? Matt Vespa
The Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Got Summed Up Perfectly With This Tweet Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold
Advertisement