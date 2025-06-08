The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA

Anti-ICE mayhem has engulfed Los Angeles to the point where the National Guard had to be deployed. Some 2,000 troops were mobilized to assist local and federal law enforcement, which has been besieged by left-wing lunatics ever since Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched a series of raids across the city. They nabbed people already under deportation orders. That didn’t stop this ungodly horde from storming a DHS facility on Friday, which led to continued unrest over the weekend.

And, of course, the media is right there to provide us with another reason to hate them. They’ve once again insulted our intelligence by claiming these riots were mostly peaceful protests. I’m not kidding. Yes, they’re doing a retread of 2020’s ‘fiery, but mostly peaceful’ schtick to whitewash the riots. Fellas, when the National Guard must be deployed, the situation is a total circus.

CNN: "Lawful protests with some unrest." pic.twitter.com/7Lrg34ruHQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Police Department decided to become another participant in these Orwellian word games:

It is truly unbelievable. It shouldn’t shock us that 'Mostly Peaceful 2.0' would drop, but it is funny that the legacy press thinks this will stick. Sorry, kiddos. Millions have dropped your braindead product, and they’re watching it live as streamers have covered the mayhem.