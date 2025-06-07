CNN's Scott Jennings Drops the Mic on Abrego Garcia, and the Libs Lost Their Minds

CNN’s Scott Jennings once again took liberals to the cleaners on the Abrego Garcia case, the ‘Maryland man,’ who was an illegal alien, an MS-13 gangbanger who beat his wife. Democrats likely rejoiced when they heard he was coming back. They sobbed when they learned it was to face charges of human trafficking; there’s police bodycam footage. Democrats tried to make this guy the poster boy of due process, constitutional rights, and other nonsense, but voters saw right through it. He was a gang member who got deported, as he should. No one cared. And the Trump administration performed a masterclass in getting Democrats to own their unpopular position on immigration.

As Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) sipped margaritas with his clown in El Salvador, the Justice Department released scores of documents showing his gang ties. We have his wife’s harrowing accounts of domestic abuse—all of which were declared as debatable hearsay on CNN. It’s insane:

🚨NEW: CNN panel LOSES IT on @ScottJenningsKY for saying it is already clear Kilmar Abrego Garcia is bad dude🚨



JENNINGS: "He's in the country illegally 14 years. That's number one. We also know what his wife told the courts and law enforcement about him — that he was violent,… pic.twitter.com/FpUP9uVGDY — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 7, 2025

It led to Jennings dropping the mic on this matter, and you could tell the liberals on this panel could not handle it.

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY on Kilmar Abrego Garcia:



"I suspect that Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego Garcia was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, got on OpenTable, found out what maybe party of two reservation they could get for… pic.twitter.com/Em2KFyN6GA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 7, 2025

I suspect that Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego Garcia was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, got on OpenTable, found out what maybe party of two reservation they could get for tonight — so they could continue the bromance they started when he went back to visit Saint Abrego in El Salvador." "He was not deported because he was a bad guy. He was deported because he was an illegal immigrant, living in the country illegally for 14 years, who had gone through due process, who had an existing deportation order." "It so happens that it turns out he may in fact well be a really, really bad person that we would not want in the country. Here are his possible outcomes: Number one, he gets convicted of this stuff and goes to prison for a long time." "Number two, he gets acquitted and goes back to El Salvador ... Either way, it's what the White House said all along." "There's no future where 'the Maryland man' goes back to Maryland to live quietly in the suburbs. That is over!"

Bakari Sellers then tried to claim that being here illegally isn’t a crime, which left Jennings aghast.