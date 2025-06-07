Battle of Los Angeles: Anti-ICE Leftists Go Berserk Against Federal Agents, Storm DHS...
Elon Musk Seems to Be Retreating Big League After Massive Blow-Up With Trump
Why Canada's Push for Energy Independence Could Take an Ironic Turn
Simone Biles Weighed in on Transgenders in Women's Sports By Attacking Riley Gaines....
They Lost Their Son in a Freak Accident—Now They Might Lose Their Freedom...
VIP
Elon Musk Is Now Worse Than Climate Change, but Good News — CNN...
The Men of D-Day Are Watching Elon and Donald
Infighting is Not Good, But Not Unexpected, Either
SNAP Back: Reforming American Health Will Restore Our Economy
Make Pride Sane Again
Ready Or Not, Humanoid Robots Are Here To Stay
Karine Jean-Pierre Book Launch Shows Why Democrats Are Losing Men
America’s Air Traffic Control System Is Stuck in the 1980s
Trump Admin Shuts Down Controversial TSA 'Quiet Skies' Program Used to Surveil Law-Abiding...
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Drops the Mic on Abrego Garcia, and the Libs Lost Their Minds

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 07, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings once again took liberals to the cleaners on the Abrego Garcia case, the ‘Maryland man,’ who was an illegal alien, an MS-13 gangbanger who beat his wife. Democrats likely rejoiced when they heard he was coming back. They sobbed when they learned it was to face charges of human trafficking; there’s police bodycam footage. Democrats tried to make this guy the poster boy of due process, constitutional rights, and other nonsense, but voters saw right through it. He was a gang member who got deported, as he should. No one cared. And the Trump administration performed a masterclass in getting Democrats to own their unpopular position on immigration. 

Advertisement

As Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) sipped margaritas with his clown in El Salvador, the Justice Department released scores of documents showing his gang ties. We have his wife’s harrowing accounts of domestic abuse—all of which were declared as debatable hearsay on CNN. It’s insane:

It led to Jennings dropping the mic on this matter, and you could tell the liberals on this panel could not handle it.  

I suspect that Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego Garcia was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, got on OpenTable, found out what maybe party of two reservation they could get for tonight  — so they could continue the bromance they started when he went back to visit Saint Abrego in El Salvador."  

"He was not deported because he was a bad guy. He was deported because he was an illegal immigrant, living in the country illegally for 14 years, who had gone through due process, who had an existing deportation order." 

"It so happens that it turns out he may in fact well be a really, really bad person that we would not want in the country. Here are his possible outcomes: Number one, he gets convicted of this stuff and goes to prison for a long time."  

"Number two, he gets acquitted and goes back to El Salvador ... Either way, it's what the White House said all along."  

"There's no future where 'the Maryland man' goes back to Maryland to live quietly in the suburbs. That is over!" 

Recommended

Battle of Los Angeles: Anti-ICE Leftists Go Berserk Against Federal Agents, Storm DHS Facility Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Bakari Sellers then tried to claim that being here illegally isn’t a crime, which left Jennings aghast. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Battle of Los Angeles: Anti-ICE Leftists Go Berserk Against Federal Agents, Storm DHS Facility Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Seems to Be Retreating Big League After Massive Blow-Up With Trump Matt Vespa
Why Canada's Push for Energy Independence Could Take an Ironic Turn Matt Vespa
Simone Biles Weighed in on Transgenders in Women's Sports By Attacking Riley Gaines. It Got Ugly. Matt Vespa
Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having Any of It Matt Vespa
Gov. Hobbs Vetoes Bill Blocking CCP From Buying Land Near U.S. Bases, Sparks National Security Backlash Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Battle of Los Angeles: Anti-ICE Leftists Go Berserk Against Federal Agents, Storm DHS Facility Matt Vespa
Advertisement