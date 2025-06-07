Why Canada's Push for Energy Independence Could Take an Ironic Turn

Right now, Canada and the United States are in a phony war period regarding trade. There was a lot of noise from our neighbor to the north, so much that it nuked the Conservative Party’s election—they were slated to win big until Trump returned to the White House. That’s not Trump’s fault; Canadian conservatives didn’t pivot nearly quickly enough to the changing landscape. Canadians wanted a prime minister who could take on Trump, but they didn’t get that at all with Mark Carney, who got bench-pressed when he visited Washington a month ago.

Ottawa wants to be less dependent on American energy—that’s a goal. But they’re also green freaks, and their push to become a ‘renewables superpower’ could gut the global warming crusade they’ve been waging. It has to be one or the other (via Politico):

Canada hopes to shake off its dependence on the United States by becoming an energy “superpower.” But the new government’s pursuit of dominance through both fossil fuels and clean power could ultimately undermine its climate goals. […] …his Liberal government is now pledging to battle a brewing trade war with the U.S. by boosting exports of oil and natural gas, burning more fossil fuels domestically, and easing barriers to east-west flows of fuel and electricity. That message was driven home on Tuesday, when King Charles III opened the Canadian Parliament with a speech that left climate activists disillusioned, writes Sara Schonhardt. Charles’ address, which was written by members of Carney’s government, emphasized both clean and “conventional” energy and heralded a new effort to speed up permitting for major projects. Caroline Brouillette, executive director of Climate Action Network Canada, said Charles missed an opportunity to clarify Canada’s energy future. “Fighting climate change and becoming a renewables superpower, or doubling down on volatile fossil fuels?” Brouillette told Sara. “We can’t do both.” […] To be competitive, Canada’s oil has to be “produced responsibly,” the country’s new energy minister, Tim Hodgson, said during a speech last week. He has proposed building carbon capture systems for the nation’s oil sands. But climate activists say now is not the time to invest even more in carbon-polluting infrastructure. Canada is already lagging in meeting its climate target for 2030. The country set a new goal for 2035, but analysts say the target is too weak to comply with the Paris Agreement.

You almost can’t make this up: for Canada to be energy independent, it must trash the sacred Paris Agreement. Don’t they get it: fighting global warming comes at the cost of sacrificing one’s economic future; it’s about controlling the means of production and hamstringing growth. And buried underneath, which makes everyone so poor that they stop having kids.

The entire agenda has been co-opted by global elites who push ideas that hurt the working classes. When this movement's faces and mouthpieces fly private jets to hobnob, there’s your clue.