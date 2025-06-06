It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also Totally True.

I’m not sure what she thought the reaction to her book would be, but this is brutal. No, it’s not from the conservative realm—it’s her former co-workers. Democrats have been coming out of the woodwork to bash Karine Grey Poupon, who was one of the worst press secretaries in American history. Karine was the epitome of feckless and neck-deep in the cover-up surrounding Joe Biden’s mental decline. So, now she writes a book, leaves the Democratic Party, and tries to gaslight us on the broken aspects of the Biden White House. The stones on these people, man. It’s truly astounding. The one part of the work that has set off Democrats is the narrative that Biden was betrayed by his party.

Democrats have been grappling with the Biden health cover-up for weeks, so the added stress of having the dopiest clown of the bunch sound off on her time in the White House triggered some very strong feelings. In short, KJP’s colleagues said she was a disengaged dolt who could not manage a team, craft a communications strategy, or sell the administration’s policies (via Politico):

As Biden’s press secretary, Jean-Pierre’s halting, ineffectual briefings exasperated reporters and routinely offered material for the Republican Party’s main account on X. She frustrated colleagues throughout the West Wing for focusing on raising her own profile while leaving the hands-on management of media relations and the White House press shop to other aides. […] Jean-Pierre’s former staffers offered withering criticism of what they see as an opportunistic grift. “She made a joke about being an independent last year and now it’s a book. All ideas are monetary — even the dumb ones,” said one of the former staffers. […] One Democratic operative who worked with Jean-Pierre prior to her White House tenure called the sudden turnabout “the most grift-y thing I’ve seen in a long time, and that’s saying something in Washington.” “SHE was the public face telling us all that this White House was on track and that Biden was amazing. And now she doesn’t even want to be a Democrat????” one of the former Biden White House officials said via text. “She’s making herself the middle ground here when Republicans hate her. She’s not in any position to be a connector of our two party system and assuming she could be is just ego.”

The most brutal but accurate assessment of Ms. Jean-Pierre came from former Biden official Tim Wu, who had to delete the post on Twitter, but the Internet is forever (via Newsweek):

Wu, who served as a special assistant to Biden for competition and technology policy, took aim at Jean-Pierre in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that has since been deleted. "From WH policy staff perspective, the real problem with Karine Jean-Pierre was that she was kinda dumb. No interest in understanding harder topics. Just gave random incoherent answers on policy," wrote Wu, now a Columbia Law School professor. Responding to a question from another X user asking if a press secretary needs to know policy, Wu replied: "Yes it is the job of a GOOD press secretary to meet with policy staff and try and understand what the Administration is doing and why."

Damn.

But, again, totally true.