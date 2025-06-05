The Reactions to This Elon-Trump War Have Been Spectacular

What a day it has been. It’s been full-blown insanity as former Trump senior adviser Elon Musk went nuclear on Donald Trump. It’s the culmination of days of back-and-forth sparring between Musk, Trump, and congressional Republicans on the budget reconciliation package, which the Tesla CEO strongly opposes.
The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year https://t.co/rbBC11iynE— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025
Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025
Have a nice day, DJT!
🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk agrees President Trump should be IMPEACHED & replaced by Vance! pic.twitter.com/sCBuvXRykJ— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 5, 2025
Elon then launched an ICBM strike, claiming that the president was in the Epstein Files, which explains the delayed release. He later said Trump’s tariff policy would cause a recession and agreed that the president should be impeached. The memes that will come out of this will be top-notch. It’s a headache we don’t need, but we cannot deny the content has been gold. Even Kanye weighed in, which I’m not sure is a good thing:
“Sell Tesla” pic.twitter.com/YUXGICKUrD— Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) June 5, 2025
Peanut didn’t die for this. pic.twitter.com/fbPMnA3BII— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 5, 2025
Me watching Elon Musk and President Trump fight on social media: pic.twitter.com/sPzIycmeuU— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 5, 2025
Well, on a positive note, the Big Beautiful Bill is definitely going to pass now— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 5, 2025
Recommended
June 5, 2025
David Sacks at the White House right now pic.twitter.com/BSikNLwTQV— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 5, 2025
Trump and Elon’s fight has ruined pride month— Fred (@Grand_handsomer) June 5, 2025
Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much— ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025
You see the kind of mess it makes when there are two dads?— MILO (@Nero) June 5, 2025
June 5, 2025
I knew it pic.twitter.com/aVN7ysVFGB— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 5, 2025
Bill Ackman rn pic.twitter.com/LaDWBwObPp— High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) June 5, 2025
STEVE BANNON CALLS FOR ELON MUSK TO BE DEPORTED: NYT— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 5, 2025
Big Balls from DOGE when both Elon and Trump are calling him at the same time and he's unsure who he should send to voicemail: pic.twitter.com/wGhUKVjQuu— Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) June 5, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member