The Reactions to This Elon-Trump War Have Been Spectacular

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 05, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

What a day it has been. It’s been full-blown insanity as former Trump senior adviser Elon Musk went nuclear on Donald Trump. It’s the culmination of days of back-and-forth sparring between Musk, Trump, and congressional Republicans on the budget reconciliation package, which the Tesla CEO strongly opposes. 

Elon then launched an ICBM strike, claiming that the president was in the Epstein Files, which explains the delayed release. He later said Trump’s tariff policy would cause a recession and agreed that the president should be impeached. The memes that will come out of this will be top-notch. It’s a headache we don’t need, but we cannot deny the content has been gold. Even Kanye weighed in, which I’m not sure is a good thing:

