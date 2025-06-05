The Reactions to This Elon-Trump War Have Been Spectacular

What a day it has been. It’s been full-blown insanity as former Trump senior adviser Elon Musk went nuclear on Donald Trump. It’s the culmination of days of back-and-forth sparring between Musk, Trump, and congressional Republicans on the budget reconciliation package, which the Tesla CEO strongly opposes.

The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year https://t.co/rbBC11iynE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk agrees President Trump should be IMPEACHED & replaced by Vance! pic.twitter.com/sCBuvXRykJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 5, 2025

Elon then launched an ICBM strike, claiming that the president was in the Epstein Files, which explains the delayed release. He later said Trump’s tariff policy would cause a recession and agreed that the president should be impeached. The memes that will come out of this will be top-notch. It’s a headache we don’t need, but we cannot deny the content has been gold. Even Kanye weighed in, which I’m not sure is a good thing:

Me watching Elon Musk and President Trump fight on social media: pic.twitter.com/sPzIycmeuU — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 5, 2025

Well, on a positive note, the Big Beautiful Bill is definitely going to pass now — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 5, 2025

David Sacks at the White House right now pic.twitter.com/BSikNLwTQV — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 5, 2025

Trump and Elon’s fight has ruined pride month — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) June 5, 2025

Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much — ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025

You see the kind of mess it makes when there are two dads? — MILO (@Nero) June 5, 2025

I knew it pic.twitter.com/aVN7ysVFGB — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 5, 2025

Bill Ackman rn pic.twitter.com/LaDWBwObPp — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) June 5, 2025

STEVE BANNON CALLS FOR ELON MUSK TO BE DEPORTED: NYT — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 5, 2025