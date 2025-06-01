New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed....
Who Let This Comedian on CNN? What an Interesting Interview.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2025 2:00 PM
His brand of humor isn’t for everyone, but it’s so unconventional, though incisive, that it led to this funny, if not awkward, encounter on CNN. Nathan Fielder’s show The Rehearsal just concluded its second season on HBO. It’s a program where the comedian helps others ‘rehearse’ for real-life situations, ranging from mundane to profound. 

A part of this season dealt with how pilot error has led to fatal crashes because the co-pilot is too hesitant to challenge the captain mid-flight. John Goglia, a former National Transportation Safety Board official, suggested incorporating this situation into flight simulations and pilot training. The brass rebuffed it. 

Given the deadly mid-air crash at Reagan National Airport, this winter, pilot error, and communication became a salient topic. Fielder uses his awkward persona to create a schtick that some might find hilarious. Based on the reactions to this interview, some people were rolling on the floor laughing. He’s deadpan. And here’s where things got very uncomfortable for hosts Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown. He used the issue of hesitation between pilots to suggest that Blitzer and Brown withhold things they feel about each other. It was meant as a joke; I don’t think they liked it:

And then there’s this line: 

Oh, man. For once, there was no meltdown, no progressive foaming at the mouth. I’m not saying those aren’t popcorn-worthy, but this was enjoyable. It was carefree fun. Some noted that while they were fans of Fielder, they’d never allow him to be on the show if they were producers at CNN.

