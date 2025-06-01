Who Let This Comedian on CNN? What an Interesting Interview.

His brand of humor isn’t for everyone, but it’s so unconventional, though incisive, that it led to this funny, if not awkward, encounter on CNN. Nathan Fielder’s show The Rehearsal just concluded its second season on HBO. It’s a program where the comedian helps others ‘rehearse’ for real-life situations, ranging from mundane to profound.

A part of this season dealt with how pilot error has led to fatal crashes because the co-pilot is too hesitant to challenge the captain mid-flight. John Goglia, a former National Transportation Safety Board official, suggested incorporating this situation into flight simulations and pilot training. The brass rebuffed it.

Anyone who's looking for the whole CNN interview with the 'Miracle over the Mojave' pilot, Nathan Fielder, here you go. pic.twitter.com/dLbwUtC1Ta — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 29, 2025

Given the deadly mid-air crash at Reagan National Airport, this winter, pilot error, and communication became a salient topic. Fielder uses his awkward persona to create a schtick that some might find hilarious. Based on the reactions to this interview, some people were rolling on the floor laughing. He’s deadpan. And here’s where things got very uncomfortable for hosts Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown. He used the issue of hesitation between pilots to suggest that Blitzer and Brown withhold things they feel about each other. It was meant as a joke; I don’t think they liked it:

CNN anchor gets visibly uncomfortable when Nathan Fielder suggests there are moments when she doesn't want to express criticism to Wolf Blitzer given his prominence at the network.



"We like each other and we talk to each other," Blitzer insists. pic.twitter.com/K3d4l9YovI — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 29, 2025

And then there’s this line:

Comedian/actor @nathanfielder:



“I think these days a lot of people will go to, like, alternative news sources or, like, comedy podcasters to get the word out about stuff. You know, like, Joe Rogan or Theo Von. But for me, it’s still CNN, all the way.”



Greatest trolling ever? pic.twitter.com/H4HA2b5vEi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2025

Oh, man. For once, there was no meltdown, no progressive foaming at the mouth. I’m not saying those aren’t popcorn-worthy, but this was enjoyable. It was carefree fun. Some noted that while they were fans of Fielder, they’d never allow him to be on the show if they were producers at CNN.

Comedian @nathanfielder trolls CNN live on-air: "I think these days a lot of people will go to, like, alternative news sources or, like, comedy podcasters to get the word out about stuff. You know, like, Joe Rogan or Theo Von. But for me, it's still CNN, all the way." pic.twitter.com/h7yLZJBxIi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 31, 2025

I love Nathan Fielder but if I were producing a CNN show I would absolutely never in one trillion years let him anywhere near my studio https://t.co/TPinN3Ll4I — Will Fritz (@fritzed_you) May 29, 2025

do we think nathan fielder rehearsed going on cnn before going on cnn — Jessica Karl (@jkarl26) May 29, 2025