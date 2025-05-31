The Latest DOGE Hoax Just Dropped

I’m a little shocked it took this long for a hoax of this nature to drop. It’s meant to attack the work done by the Department of Government Efficiency. Undoubtedly, it was meant to deliver a haymaker to Elon Musk, who is leaving the Trump administration for now, which is why OMB Director Russell Vought is taking the DOGE reins. Still, the Left’s tantrum over DOGE continues to be an animating exercise for these clowns.
On Friday, liberal commentator Anand Giridharadas spoke about the pain DOGE has caused, whipping out some fake study by a Boston University professor, so you know it’s flawed, showing that the USAID cuts have killed 300,000 people, 200,000 of which are children.
Anand Giridharadas stated on MSNBC that USAID cuts since January 2025, influenced by Elon Musk, led to 300,000 deaths, citing a Boston University study by Brooke Nichols.— Media Lies (@MediasLies) May 30, 2025
These figures lack primary evidence, and no such study has been confirmed.
Attributing this solely to Musk… pic.twitter.com/M6TV83Mh55
The smug atmosphere says it all—‘some college professor said this, so it must be true.’ The shoddy and plagiarist-infested confines of academia said something, so it must be true. Where’s the evidence or the study? I also don’t trust any app. Some MSNBC whacko says tracks do death cuts. And, like most of MSNBC’s commentator corps, he gets ahead of his skis by trying to compare these phantom deaths to the Vietnam War.
Recommended
Yeah, I’m calling BS on this.
New hoax just dropped. https://t.co/L0QWQYAEnl— 🐺 (@LeighWolf) May 31, 2025
Even U2's Bono says there no solid evidence before Joe Rogan reminded him that USAID was a slush fund operation:
NEW: Joe Rogan sets the record straight after Bono claimed 300,000 people have died because of DOGE.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 31, 2025
“[USAID] was a money laundering operation… there's no oversight, no receipts. There is a lot of fraud, a lot of money laundering.”pic.twitter.com/KX2iHjeoHA
Join the conversation as a VIP Member