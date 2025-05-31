A New Survey Shows Trump and the GOP Collapsing. This Pollster Isn't Convinced.
The Latest DOGE Hoax Just Dropped

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 31, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

I’m a little shocked it took this long for a hoax of this nature to drop. It’s meant to attack the work done by the Department of Government Efficiency. Undoubtedly, it was meant to deliver a haymaker to Elon Musk, who is leaving the Trump administration for now, which is why OMB Director Russell Vought is taking the DOGE reins. Still, the Left’s tantrum over DOGE continues to be an animating exercise for these clowns. 

On Friday, liberal commentator Anand Giridharadas spoke about the pain DOGE has caused, whipping out some fake study by a Boston University professor, so you know it’s flawed, showing that the USAID cuts have killed 300,000 people, 200,000 of which are children.

The smug atmosphere says it all—‘some college professor said this, so it must be true.’ The shoddy and plagiarist-infested confines of academia said something, so it must be true. Where’s the evidence or the study? I also don’t trust any app. Some MSNBC whacko says tracks do death cuts. And, like most of MSNBC’s commentator corps, he gets ahead of his skis by trying to compare these phantom deaths to the Vietnam War.

Yeah, I’m calling BS on this.

Even U2's Bono says there no solid evidence before Joe Rogan reminded him that USAID was a slush fund operation:

