Jasmine Crockett Was Asked About the 2026 Dem Midterm Playbook. Her Answer Was a Disaster.

I still do not know who at the national party headquarters thinks having this woman do endless media is good. But when your enemy is drowning—throw him an anvil, not a life jacket. The Democrats will keep being stuck in the meat grinder with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) at the helm. Also, I know some are panicking or had some pause about the poll showing Democrats with a healthy lead in the congressional ballot for the 2026 midterms. First, it’s too early. Second, if the Democrats trot out stuff like this, they’re going to lose. Crockett was asked by Fox 4 Dallas/Fort Worth about the midterm playbook, and it was not a good answer.

Maybe it’s also too early to ask that question, but it also revealed that the Democratic Party is still without a leader, message, or agenda. It is solely based on blaming Trump, which isn’t working since the economy is rebounding, his approvals are up, and the country's direction is hitting record highs. It was a bumbling answer, but at least there should be some foundation, right? Whatever the case, even with all the wiggle room in the world, “we have to make sure we do education” seems like a direction toward failure:

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett tries to describe Dems' midterm "playbook" on the fly — it doesn't go well🚨



"We have to make sure we do education."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/WHEl1wtVgc — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 30, 2025

It's messy, but the theme is the same: Democrats are talking down to people again. They're going to step on that landmine again.

Egg prices are dropping rapidly; the economy is on fire, Jasmine. Your communications team cannot keep up with the Trump administration, an issue with most Democrats. Whatever they cook up is rendered irrelevant within days.

BREAKING: The S&P500 had the best may since 1990 pic.twitter.com/TjYUhC5Fll — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 30, 2025

🚨Personal income is UP!



Democrats were screeching about the economy crashing, but it's IMPROVING for the average American.



Golden Age! pic.twitter.com/NpWGmLIUOw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2025