A Secret Service Whistleblower Dropped a Damning Account of Joe Biden at the White House

A Secret Service whistleblower has come forward and spilled a damning incident about Joe Biden at the White House. It circles back to the ongoing controversy about the cover-up of the former president’s health, which now might include the deliberate obfuscation of his prostate cancer diagnosis. This month, Biden revealed that he was combating stage four metastatic prostate cancer, which does not pop up on its own in 100-200 days. He likely had the disease at the start of his presidency. Still, most of the damning accounts of the Biden cover-up relate to the Delaware liberal’s mental state, which was heavily degraded. The man would be so out of it that he would get lost in his closet (via NY Post):

🚨NEW: Josh Hawley says Secret Service whistleblower assigned to Biden told him "Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House"🚨



"The guy, literally stumbling around in the White House residence, couldn't find his way out of his own closet."… pic.twitter.com/GFSG1ei0Ai — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 31, 2025

A Secret Service whistleblower claims that former President Joe Biden was so out of it at the White House that he would “get lost in his closet,” Sen. Josh Hawley revealed Friday. The stunning level of disorientation is an example of why the Democratic cover-up of Biden’s mental decline is one of the biggest scandals in presidential history, Hawley argued. “This Secret Service whistleblower actually was assigned to Biden,” the Missouri Republican told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “He told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House,” Hawley claimed, noting that he spoke to numerous Secret Service agents while investigating the assassination attempts against President Trump. “I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn’t find his way out of his own closet,” Hawley continued. “The president of the United States. “This is outrageous. We were lied to.”

This story has become a circus. No, it was always a circus, but now we have media types coming out with books that contain eye-opening and jaw-dropping accounts of Joe Biden’s declining mental state, yet they were the ones who were part of the cover-up.

We were right; they were wrong. End of story. When will the hearings begin?