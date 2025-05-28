New Footage Shows When the OceanGate Submersible’s Support Crew Knew Something Went Wrong

We have new footage from the OceanGate Titan implosion incident in 2023, where Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of the company, perished along with Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet. It was an expedition to see the wreckage of the Titanic via a submersible that was later discovered to be flagged with various safety concerns, which Rush dismissed. This trip cost $250,000 per head.

The vehicle imploded on June 18, but the wreckage was not discovered until June 22, some 1,600 feet away from the famed wreck. There were reports of noises and a slim chance that there could be survivors, but those sounds were later determined to be of natural origin. The new video shows Wendy Rush, wife of the late CEO, hearing a ‘bang’ sound, which was when the craft imploded, killing all onboard.

Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who died in the implosion, and Gary Foss, part of the submersible's tracking and communications team, are seen monitoring data and text communications from the vessel while it was deep in the North Atlantic Ocean on its voyage June 18, 2023, to explore wreckage of RMS Titanic. They luxury ocean liner struck an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. "What was that bang?" Rush asks, turning to Foss as they note the submersible has about 400 meters to go. On the footage, the sound is a muffled thump, and neither Rush nor Foss seem alarmed as they work to maintain communication with Titan. That sound, the U.S. Coast Guard said, "later correlated with the loss of communication and tracking" and "is believed to be the sound of the Titan's implosion reaching the surface of the ocean." The video was provided to the Coast Guard by OceanGate Inc., the company that owned the submersible.

The only comforting news for the families is that there was no suffering—all on board were killed almost instantly. They likely didn’t even know what was happening. It’s estimated they were dead in less than a millisecond. For reference, it takes 13 milliseconds to process visual imagery and 100 milliseconds for the brain to recognize pain.