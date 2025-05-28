How Marco Rubio Is 'Aggressively' Trying to Rid Our Nation of Chinese Spies
If You Think the GOP Is Screwed Up, Check Out the Democrats
That Time Has Come for Elon Musk
There Is Nothing Democrats Will Not Ruin
Watch Your Language
The Extreme Tolerance for Black Racism
Too Little, Too Hate
New York in Danger of Being Steamrolled by the Rent-Freeze Voting Bloc and...
Repeating the Big Short: Ending Fannie and Freddie's Conservatorship Risks Another Crisis
From Tragedy to Travesty: Colorado DA, State Policies Protect the Wrong People
Globalism Gone Wild
Only One Cure for What Ails America
America and Anti-Semitism
Seismic Shifts in American Health Policy Have RFK's Fingerprints All Over Them
Tipsheet

New Footage Shows When the OceanGate Submersible’s Support Crew Knew Something Went Wrong

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 28, 2025 11:45 PM
AP Photo/Bill Sikes

We have new footage from the OceanGate Titan implosion incident in 2023, where Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of the company, perished along with Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet. It was an expedition to see the wreckage of the Titanic via a submersible that was later discovered to be flagged with various safety concerns, which Rush dismissed. This trip cost $250,000 per head.

Advertisement

The vehicle imploded on June 18, but the wreckage was not discovered until June 22, some 1,600 feet away from the famed wreck. There were reports of noises and a slim chance that there could be survivors, but those sounds were later determined to be of natural origin. The new video shows Wendy Rush, wife of the late CEO, hearing a ‘bang’ sound, which was when the craft imploded, killing all onboard. 

“What's that bang?” she said (via USA Today):

Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who died in the implosion, and Gary Foss, part of the submersible's tracking and communications team, are seen monitoring data and text communications from the vessel while it was deep in the North Atlantic Ocean on its voyage June 18, 2023, to explore wreckage of RMS Titanic. They luxury ocean liner struck an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. 

"What was that bang?" Rush asks, turning to Foss as they note the submersible has about 400 meters to go. On the footage, the sound is a muffled thump, and neither Rush nor Foss seem alarmed as they work to maintain communication with Titan. 

That sound, the U.S. Coast Guard said, "later correlated with the loss of communication and tracking" and "is believed to be the sound of the Titan's implosion reaching the surface of the ocean." 

The video was provided to the Coast Guard by OceanGate Inc., the company that owned the submersible. 

Recommended

If You Think the GOP Is Screwed Up, Check Out the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The only comforting news for the families is that there was no suffering—all on board were killed almost instantly. They likely didn’t even know what was happening. It’s estimated they were dead in less than a millisecond. For reference, it takes 13 milliseconds to process visual imagery and 100 milliseconds for the brain to recognize pain.


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If You Think the GOP Is Screwed Up, Check Out the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Liz Warren Named As the Person Who Really Controlled the Biden Autopen Matt Vespa
Federal Court Might Have Just Shut Down Trump's Tariff Policies Matt Vespa
Dylan Mulvaney Landed Another Brand Deal Making a Mockery of Women Madeline Leesman
Did You See POLITICO's Admission About Trump's Accessibility? Rebecca Downs
The Justice Department Just Launched an Investigation Into One of California's Sickest Policies Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
If You Think the GOP Is Screwed Up, Check Out the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement