Why Thom Tillis Should Withdraw This Bill

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) needs something to turn things around: the GOP base is furious over his latest moves, not least the recent torpedoing of Ed Martin as DC attorney. Tillis claims Martin’s defense for the January 6 suspects was the reason. It’s a moot point; all these guys were pardoned. Second, he claimed to sink Martin to watch President Trump’s back. It’s spin that won’t work. Also, we still haven’t forgotten that Tillis tried to derail Pete Hegseth. So, is this Thom’s third strike? Who knows, but this bill regarding disclosure of third parties in civil litigation isn’t what it claims to be.

This is DEVASTATING🔥@LarryOConnor just went through and explained EVERY SINGLE THING WRONG with Senator Thom Tillis and his treacherous decision to oppose Ed Martin as U.S. Attorney for Washington DC.



This might just sink Tillis' career. pic.twitter.com/2jneKzcSIz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 7, 2025

Will Hild of Consumers’ Research had a lengthy thread about Thom’s bill. While he called it well-intentioned, it invariably favors larger conglomerates who have rightfully earned lawsuits as they feel they can violate people’s rights with impunity:

.@SenThomTillis has just introduced new legislation inadvertently attacking one of the *key tools* in the fight against woke capitalism...



While I believe his intentions were good, this legislation, attacking litigation financing, would be disastrous if passed.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/5Wi3pp2xkc — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2025

We've seen countless examples of woke corporations discriminating against those who don't fall in line with their radical political agenda — from debanking to DEI-driven discrimination — these corporations feel as if they can act with impunity, because traditionally the average… pic.twitter.com/CQQThEcSym — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2025

Litigation financing is vital. It's something that we, at @ConsumersFirst, believe is worth fighting for.@SenThomTillis's overly broad legislation would over-regulate the industry and further disadvantage Americans in the fight against woke actors.



It should be reconsidered. — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2025

I also don’t see why this bill needs to be taken up now with bigger fish to fry. Litigation financing allows smaller companies and individuals to take on the goliaths of America, who have taken a liking to DEI initiatives and other far-left cuckoo projects. Tillis’ bill would cripple retaliatory options when rights are violated.