Why Thom Tillis Should Withdraw This Bill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 24, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) needs something to turn things around: the GOP base is furious over his latest moves, not least the recent torpedoing of Ed Martin as DC attorney. Tillis claims Martin’s defense for the January 6 suspects was the reason. It’s a moot point; all these guys were pardoned. Second, he claimed to sink Martin to watch President Trump’s back. It’s spin that won’t work. Also, we still haven’t forgotten that Tillis tried to derail Pete Hegseth. So, is this Thom’s third strike? Who knows, but this bill regarding disclosure of third parties in civil litigation isn’t what it claims to be. 

Will Hild of Consumers’ Research had a lengthy thread about Thom’s bill. While he called it well-intentioned, it invariably favors larger conglomerates who have rightfully earned lawsuits as they feel they can violate people’s rights with impunity:

I also don’t see why this bill needs to be taken up now with bigger fish to fry. Litigation financing allows smaller companies and individuals to take on the goliaths of America, who have taken a liking to DEI initiatives and other far-left cuckoo projects. Tillis’ bill would cripple retaliatory options when rights are violated.

