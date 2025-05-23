Woman Who Spit on Former Acting DC Attorney Ed Martin Has Been Arrested

Ed Martin had his DC attorney nomination tragically torpedoed by Senate Republicans. Martin was serving in that key role on an interim basis. He’s now at the Department of Justice, investigating the validity of some of Joe Biden’s pardons and whether they’re legal due to the former president’s mental health and the use of the autopen. Before his acting appointment expired, Martin was doing a street interview where he was recognized by a woman who confronted him and spat on him.

That assault wasn’t going to slide by federal law enforcement, as the United States Marshals Service was on the hunt for her. She’s finally been nabbed. The spitter is Emily Gabriella Sommer, 32. The incident occurred on May 8th . Her Twitter account username was “Lefttits” (via DOJ):

Emily Gabriella Sommer, 32, of the District of Columbia, was arrested today on a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in connection with a May 8 incident during which she allegedly spit on former U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. while he was participating in a video-recorded interview. Sommer is charged with one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official. The complaint was announced by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro and Acting U.S. Marshal Ron Carter of the District Court for the District of Columbia. According to the complaint, on May 8th, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., then-Interim U.S. Attorney Martin was conducting an on-camera interview in front of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the 600 block of D Street Northwest. During the interview, the suspect, later identified as Sommer, approached Martin and stated words to the effect of, “Who in the f-- are you?” Martin turned to face Sommer. Sommer then said, “Are you Ed Martin? You are. Ed Martin.” Sommer lunged at Martin and spit on his shoulder. Sommer then walked eastbound on D Street Northwest and yelled, “You are a disgusting man. F--- you, Ed Martin. My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served.” Law enforcement identified the X account with username @EmilyGabriellaS and display name “Lefttits” as likely belonging to Sommer… On May 22, 2025, law enforcement located Sommer and placed her under arrest. This case is being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Green.

The press release included incriminating posts from Sommer, in which she appears to admit to the crime. I still can’t believe that’s her handle.

Well, “lefttits” will have her day in court soon.

