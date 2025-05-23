Ed Martin: 'Senior Democrat' Whistleblower Has Come Forward Regarding Biden Autopen Fiasco
Former CNN Host Just Roasted Leftists Over the Killing of Israeli Embassy Staffers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 23, 2025 6:00 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

He’s not a conservative or a Trump guy, but Chris Cuomo set the progressive Left aflame last night. Since moving away from CNN, Mr. Cuomo hasn’t always been right, but when the stars align—he’s spot-on. On Wednesday night, Elias Rodriguez shot and killed Israeli Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim at a young diplomats event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. They were a couple, too, with an engagement proposal set for next week. Milgrim worked to foster peace between Israelis and Palestinians; the event aimed to find ways to deliver more aid to Gaza.

Rodriguez shouted, “Free Palestine,” as police arrested him. He’s a vicious antisemite. We know who he is, and yet, there’s this reticence from the Left to call what happened in DC what it is, which is an act of terrorism. It was an assassination.

"We know the shooter is a far-left activist caught on camera shouting 'Free Palestine.' And as he was arrested, he kept chanting the slogan and said, 'I did it for Gaza,' Cuomo said on his show on NewsNation. “So why the F are all these people on the left saying, 'If true' and 'If that’s who he is' and 'If he’s not an IDF plant'?" 

He then goes on about how October 7 is still the fault of the terrorists and that the situation in Gaza and all the destruction is because Hamas terrorists committed acts of brutality and kidnapping on that day. He said you could argue that more aid should be allowed in and that the Israelis should decrease their operations; I disagree, but that’s not a counterpoint that’s outside the mainstream. You will always find people who argue that position for any war. But Cuomo also said that liberals are turning a blind eye to the monster in the room and it’s radical Islamic terrorism: 

Democrats, my brothers and sisters — I understand why you’re worried about Trump. I understand why you call him an ultimate evil — but I don’t agree. And if you want the ultimate evil, look at the Islamists — the extreme ones in America, not just Muslims. And mind your dogs, who are doing their bidding 

You might not agree with all of it, but this is better than what we’ve seen from most outlets, though I know that’s a low bar. 

Meanwhile, in Jihadi land: 

We’re dealing with psychopaths.

