The New Details About the Israeli Embassy Staffers' Assassinations Are Horrifying

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were gunned down by Elias Rodriguez at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. It was a political assassination. The pair were also a couple, set to be engaged before being cut down by a rabid antisemite. Rodriguez chanted, “Free, free Palestine,” as he was taken into custody by police. This senseless act of violence was already heinous, but a new affidavit sheds new light on the brutality of this attack. Rodrguez fired a total of 21 shots. Ms. Milgram tried to crawl away, and Rodriguez followed and continued to shoot her. Jennifer Van Laar at RedState highlighted the key passage:

In summary, the video shows a slim build person, wearing a blue jacket with a hood, a large dark-colored backpack, blue pants, and light-colored shoes, consistent with the clothing worn by RODRIGUEZ, walking across F Street, Northwest, in the direction of the Museum and where the decedents were standing preparing to enter the crosswalk. Once RODRIGUEZ walked past the decedents and two witnesses, he turned to face their backs and brandished a firearm from the area of his waistband. RODRIGUEZ is captured on the video extending both his arms in the direction of the decedents and firing several times as indicated by the muzzle flashes.

Once the decedents fell to the ground, RODRIGUEZ is captured on the video advancing closer to the decedents, leaning over them with his arm extended, and firing several more times. As Decedent-1 attempted to crawl away from RODRIGUEZ, he followed behind her and fired again. After a brief moment, RODRIGUEZ appeared to reload his firearm. At the same time, Decedent-1 sat up. Once he reloaded, RODRIGUEZ fired several times at Decedent-1. RODRIGUEZ is then captured jogging back in the direction of 3rd Street, NW, and southbound in the direction of where the entrance to the Museum is located.