Ed Martin Named the Top Three Suspects in the Biden Autopen Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 22, 2025 6:55 AM
Ed Martin’s nomination to serve as DC Attorney was nuked by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). He was in office on an interim basis. Trump selected Jeanine Pirro to replace Martin, who is now a pardon attorney and helming the Department of Justice’s weaponization task force. Martin is looking at Biden’s pardons, specifically the ones issued toward the end of his presidency. They might not be legal. It comes off allegations that Biden aides might have illegally used the autopen. President Trump has asked who was behind the autopen since it’s become clear that Joe Biden was not mentally cogent enough to know what was going on (via The Hill): 

“Biden — look, It’s a very sad thing what happened, but we’re going to start looking into this whole thing with who signed this legislation. Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew. I said, ‘There’s nobody that can want an open border. Nobody,'” Trump told reporters when he arrived to the Capitol to help break the GOP impasse on the reconciliation bill. “And now I find out, that it wasn’t him. He autopenned it.” 

“Who was operating the autopen? This is a very serious thing,” he continued. “We had a president that didn’t sign anything. He autopenned almost anything. He opened the borders of the United States of America.” 

The president previously questioned if Biden’s last-minute pardons in January are “void” because they were signed with an autopen. He doubled down on that argument over the weekend also, after audio from the former president’s interview with a special counsel was unveiled. 

Trump did not specify what legislation, order or action on immigration he was referring to Tuesday that may have been signed with an autopen. 

Martin named three top suspects in his probe into the pardons and the autopen: Anita Dunn, Bob Bauer, and Ron Klain. Bauer and Dunn are married, with the former being present for Biden’s deposition with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was investigating Biden for mishandling classified documents while serving as Obama’s vice president. Bauer claimed that Hur’s account of events wasn’t how he saw things, which made the case for releasing the tapes. Portions were leaked last week where Biden, indeed, sounded awful and forgot when his son, Beau, died. 

Who was running this White House? 

