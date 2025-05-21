So, Will South Africa's President Answer for the Reported Mass Killing of White Farmers Today?

This story shouldn’t be a big deal, but it is because Democrats and the media are race-obsessed clowns. It doesn’t help that the latter part of this unholy alliance has newsrooms filled with the ‘woke’ and the wicked. The Trump administration recently accepted 59 South African farmers. They arrived at Dulles International, and the liberal America melted down. It’s because they’re white. There’s no other reason, and any offered is hot garbage. The equivalent population of Pittsburgh was encountered at the border under Joe Biden. Joe Biden imported the dregs of the third world by plane, using taxpayer funds. I don’t want to hear any panic over 59 people, but here we are, so let’s get to it.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with President Trump today, and hopefully, he will ask him about the allegations of white genocide in Rainbow Nation. This issue is a minefield: there have been mass killings of white farmers. Genocide is mass killing, but not all mass killings are genocide. The problem is compounded since the institutions that make this determination are left-wing and, as we’ve seen with the Gaza War, virulently anti-Israel. They’ve destroyed the meaning of the word with their pro-Hamas antics.

Some studies claim these attacks are part of South Africa’s overall and real crime problem. Others say they are racially motivated. What is clear is that the government is pushing to seize farmlands, and if I saw a bunch of people chanting they wanted to chop me up, I’d get the hell out, too (via The Spectator):

In South Africa, it’s a delicate topic. What is beyond doubt is that white farmers, who often live on large properties far from their neighbours or the nearest town, are seen by some as easy targets. The number of killings is worrying. Last year, there were more than 300 farm attacks and 50 murders. A particularly horrific incident in Mpumalanga, in the east of the country, happened in July: 79-year-old farmer Theo Bekker was bludgeoned over the head with an iron bar. His throat was slit and he bled to death. Bekker’s wife, Marlinda, was tied up and had a bag pulled over her head. Even when victims survive – as Marlinda did – the level of violence in these attacks can be ferocious. Torture and rape are common. Afrikaans Bibles have been left open on dismembered bodies. All too often, the timing of these attacks is no accident. Gangs — some high on drugs and alcohol — have been known to turn up at remote farms, armed to the teeth, often late in the month when employers have wads of cash in their homes ready to pay workers. It is unlikely to be a coincidence that the attack on Bekker’s farm took place on 30 July [2023].

Yet, the NGOs who monitor all the genociding in the world view these killings as crimes of opportunity, given that these farms are easy targets. Whatever the case, we have hordes of people wanting to go full Boer on murdering farmers and a government keen on seizing their land. It also doesn’t help that the nation’s socio-economic situation isn’t stellar, though that’s hardly a reason to accept these people as refugees. The alleged targeting and killings of farmers, though, yes. Also, it's not like hundreds of thousands are pouring in—we're talking about 59 people. The Left is freaking out about 59 people. Let that also sink in.