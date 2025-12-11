Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud

Last week, a watchdog group reported on "large-scale systemic failures" that led to massive Obamacare subsidy fraud, including the use of a single Social Security number to get subsidies for more than 70 people. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) ran a test of fake applicants and found that "100% of fake applicants were approved by Obamacare's marketplace as recently as late 2024. 90% of fake applicants continue to receive coverage in 2025."

Advertisement

The report also found that there was no mechanism for income verification, meaning millions of subsidies were going to help those who aren't poor and in need. It all spells massive waste. You would think Democrats would take that seriously, right?

Apparently not.

Rep. Tim McBride (D-DE) seems to think such studies are "bulls**t," and said as much as he's pushing to extend Obamacare programs.

Congressman Tim McBride SMEARS government watchdog study as "bullsh*t" after it reportedly revealed that 90% of FAKE ACCOUNTS it set up were APPROVED for Obamacare.



Tim was to EXTEND these Obamacare programs.



This is where your tax dollars are going...pic.twitter.com/YqMGdqtTBm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2025

"I don't think the American people feel that it's failed the American people," McBride said. "That 'study'...sounds like bullsh**t...sounds like a bulls**t study with a bullsh**t methodology," he continued. "Sounds like the methodology is pretty questionable."

When the reporting on the study was shown, McBride doubled down. "First of all, that's not what that says, and you've mischaracterized what the report says. But that's not what it says. It does not say there's a 90 percent fraud rate."

Despite pushing from the reporter, McBride kept insisting Obamacare is fine. "If they [Speaker Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune] want to work with us and add in measures around verification for the ACA tax credits, we're ready to negotiate," McBride said.

Democrats want a three-year extension on those credits, and for those of us who can do math, that sets up Obamacare to be a big issue in the 2028 presidential election.

Timothy McBride is a fraud himself— so it all makes sense! — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) December 11, 2025

This is a fair point.

90% Fraud rate. Yet they persist. Amazing. — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) December 11, 2025

Amazing, and yet entirely on brand.

That report, published by the House Ways and Means Committee, said the subsidies paid to fake identities totaled more than $12,000 a month, that there was no tax reconciliation in 2023 for the $21 billion in subsidies paid out, and that $94 million went to insurers on behalf of deceased individuals.

Despite this overwhelming evidence, McBride shrugs and swears.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!