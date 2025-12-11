White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing
Tipsheet

Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 11, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Last week, a watchdog group reported on "large-scale systemic failures" that led to massive Obamacare subsidy fraud, including the use of a single Social Security number to get subsidies for more than 70 people. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) ran a test of fake applicants and found that "100% of fake applicants were approved by Obamacare's marketplace as recently as late 2024. 90% of fake applicants continue to receive coverage in 2025."

The report also found that there was no mechanism for income verification, meaning millions of subsidies were going to help those who aren't poor and in need. It all spells massive waste. You would think Democrats would take that seriously, right?

Apparently not.

Rep. Tim McBride (D-DE) seems to think such studies are "bulls**t," and said as much as he's pushing to extend Obamacare programs.

"I don't think the American people feel that it's failed the American people," McBride said. "That 'study'...sounds like bullsh**t...sounds like a bulls**t study with a bullsh**t methodology," he continued. "Sounds like the methodology is pretty questionable."

When the reporting on the study was shown, McBride doubled down. "First of all, that's not what that says, and you've mischaracterized what the report says. But that's not what it says. It does not say there's a 90 percent fraud rate."

Despite pushing from the reporter, McBride kept insisting Obamacare is fine. "If they [Speaker Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune] want to work with us and add in measures around verification for the ACA tax credits, we're ready to negotiate," McBride said.

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE SOCIAL SECURITY

Democrats want a three-year extension on those credits, and for those of us who can do math, that sets up Obamacare to be a big issue in the 2028 presidential election.

This is a fair point.

Amazing, and yet entirely on brand.

That report, published by the House Ways and Means Committee, said the subsidies paid to fake identities totaled more than $12,000 a month, that there was no tax reconciliation in 2023 for the $21 billion in subsidies paid out, and that $94 million went to insurers on behalf of deceased individuals.

Despite this overwhelming evidence, McBride shrugs and swears.

