Tipsheet

Yeah, About South Africa Not Being a Genocidal Hellhole for White People...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 14, 2025 3:05 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The liberal media is freaking out over some white South Africans being accepted as refugees. It’s a race thing—we all know that. The Left wants all these third-world migrants from s**thole countries to come in their hundreds of thousands, but heaven forbid we accept 59 white farmers

Whether a white genocide is happening hasn’t been officially declared, but white farmer killings have been happening for years. Second, there’s a lot of ‘chop up the whites’ talk, which is also not new. Last, how did the South African government respond to this refugee issue? Bonchie at RedState noticed it [emphasis indicates South Africa government text]: 

But while the left was busy taking the bait and going out on a limb by claiming that granting refugee status wasn't justified, South Africa's government came right out and said the quiet part out loud. 

Here's the key line. 

What the instigators of this falsehood seek is not safety, but impunity from transformation. They flee not from persecution, but from justice, equality, and accountability for historic privilege. 

Reading that sent a chill down my spine. These are people whose ancestors have been in South Africa for nearly half a millennium. They are as much South Africans as black Americans are Americans, which is to say, fully. To claim they are fleeing "transformation" while citing "justice" and "accountability for historic privilege" is terrifyingly Orwellian. Everyone knows exactly what that means, which is the continued ethnic cleansing that has been endorsed by South Africa's ruling party.  

Yeah, that’s a very diplomatic way of saying ‘these people got away from our machetes.’ 

Also, if I saw this on the regular, I’d get the hell out too:

