Tipsheet

James Comey Breaks Silence After Trump Assassination Post Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2025 8:40 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

James Comey was escorted to Washington DC. By federal agents last week. The Secret Service took him to their field office, the subject of an investigation into a Trump assassination post that went viral for all the wrong reasons. The former FBI director claimed to have found some seashells on his beach walk with his wife. 

It read, “86 47.”  

He quickly deleted it when he was rightfully called out for posting what has become an assassination war cry by liberals. Comey deleted the post, but it was too late. The FBI was informed, and the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service opened investigations into this matter. The former head of our nation’s top law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency had called for Trump’s blood.  

Of course, he decided to break his silence today, flocking to the safe confines of anti-Trump network MSNBC to explain his insane behavior. It was unspooled, especially since shrill host Nicole Wallace just went along with whatever the pope of the deep state said here.  

This cupcake interview started with Wallace acknowledging that Comey is again at the center of a firestorm, to which he replied, “Yeah, for walking on the beach with my wife." 

He then tried acting like some old grandpa who moved on with his life and got roped back into the DC limelight because he posted a picture of shells “that I thought was a clever way to express a political viewpoint, and I still think it is.” 

What an arrogant clown.  

Trump obliterated Comey, adding that a child knew what the shell post meant. 

