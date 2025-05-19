Why This Biden 2022 Slip-Up Is a Bit More Jarring
Tipsheet

How a Former Obama Official Described the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up: He's Not Wrong.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Van Jones may drop a cringeworthy commentary, but he’s a liberal Democrat and a CNN commentator. Yet, the former Obama official will also brutally torch his party, which he has done on numerous occasions. Jones pleaded with liberals to stop calling President Trump stupid as he’s become one of the most transformative and politically astute operatives in the game right now. He’s probably the only person to navigate the multiple crusades against him and win his old job back. Second, he did not mince words as to what the Biden health cover-up amounted to in his mind: it was a crime against the republic (via NY Post):

Democratic luminary Van Jones excoriated top aides and allies around former President Joe Biden who allegedly helped cover up the octogenarian’s condition as a “crime against this republic.” 

Jones admitted that he was surprised by the degree of Biden’s decline and vented his outrage at the lengths Biden’s allies went to conceal it, as described in the upcoming book, “Original Sin” by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson. 

“I was shocked,” Jones told CNN’s “State of the Union” about the 46th president’s decline. “I love Joe Biden. I got a chance to work with him when I was part of the Obama administration. I loved him more every day. I was shocked to see his condition when he came out, and so was the world.” 

[…] 

“That wasn’t the first time he was in that condition,” Jones added. “The book makes it very, very clear there are people who knew and said nothing. And that is a crime against this republic. I think the Democrats are going to pay for a long time for being a part of what is now being revealed to be a massive cover-up.” 

Hey, CNN, Here's What's Really 'Extraordinary' About Biden's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Matt Vespa
This wasn’t just one or two people—it was numerous Democrats and media members who put their party’s grip on power above the country. It’s funny how all these slogans—country over party and the like, which run counter to how people in Washington operate—have always blown up in the faces of Democrats.  

This story isn’t going away. The cancer diagnosis won’t blunt it either. Cancer or not, we still had a half-dead president who likely wasn’t making policy decisions, so who was in charge? And why did these people lie? So far, the answers have been beyond unsatisfactory, bordering on unbelievable. 

