Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big,...
Liberal Amnesty Group Inadvertently Makes Great Case for the Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode.
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an...
Four Trump Officials Pen NYT Op-Ed Calling for This Commonsense Reform
FBI Investigates Fertility Center Explosion, Not Ruling Out 'Act of Terrorism'
Trump, Putin to Talk to End 'Bloodbath' in Ukraine
Conservatives Slam Leaked Biden Audio, Say Tapes Confirm Mental Decline and Massive...
Minnesota Dems Fight to Keep Free Health Care for Illegal Immigrants Despite Soaring...
VIP
Piers Morgan Stumps Left-Wing Feminist on Defining a Woman
Trump Surges in Deep-Blue New Jersey as Voters Turn on Democrat Governor
Jasmine Crockett Mocks Christian Lawmakers Over SNAP Reform
This Pro-Life Advocate Once Underwent a Medication Abortion. Then She Reversed It.
Trump Torches Supreme Court Over Immigration Ruling: 'Criminals Will Flood In'
Tipsheet

No Bueno: A Mexican Navy Ship Crashed Into the Brooklyn Bridge

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 17, 2025 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Kyle Viterbo

 

This incident was a slow-moving disaster, leaving multiple injured deckhands behind. A ship from the Mexican Navy, Cuauhtémoc, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. Onlookers captured the accident as mast after mast broke off when the vessel couldn’t clear the historic landmark. Sailors at the top of the masts were caught clinging for their lives (via NBC New York):

Advertisement

Recommended

Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

A sailboat struck the base of the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening causing multiple injuries, according to the NYPD. 

The crash, which happened just before 8:30 p.m., occurred when the Mexican navy ship Cuauhtémoc hit the bridge during a sailing maneuver on a training cruise, according to a social media post from the Mexican navy. The ship apparently lost steering power and was pulled into the bridge by the river's current, according to an NYPD official. 

At least four people are believed to have critical injuries with about 15 other injuries onboard, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said a total of 277 people were onboard at the time of the incident. The injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital, the mayor said. 

The most critically injured sailors were up on the mast of the ship at the time it crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, officials said. No one fell into the water, but divers went into the water as a precaution, according to three police officials briefed. 

All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were closed in both directions but have since reopened, according to NYC emergency management officials. 

Advertisement

Obviously something went very wrong regarding the logistics. Who doesn’t know if their ship can clear a bridge or not. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
Trump Just Dropped Another Tariff Bombshell Jeff Charles
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
Trump Surges in Deep-Blue New Jersey as Voters Turn on Democrat Governor Sarah Arnold
Jasmine Crockett Mocks Christian Lawmakers Over SNAP Reform Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Advertisement