With Everyone Calling Out Tapper's Hypocrisy on Biden Book, CNN Host Hired a...
Biden's National Security Adviser Claims He Didn't See Any Issues With Joe's Mental...
The NYT Buried a Key Paragraph in Their Story About the NYU Student...
Why Tulsi Gabbard Fired These Top DNI Staffers
Trump Reclaims the Middle East: A President Who Makes Peace by Strength
The Real first 100 Days
The Marx-Jihad Fusion: More Dangerous Together Than Either Parent
End the 'Nationwide' Injunction Racket Once and for All
Democrats and Journalists Still Avoid Biden's Decline
Planned Parenthood kills people. Lots of them.
My Father’s Horrific Murder Has Haunted Our Family for Generations. It's Time for...
Trump's Revolutionary Approach to the Middle East
On Education, Mississippi Shows the Way
President Trump’s Bold Action for HBCUs Is a Win for the American Dream
Tipsheet

Lib Outlet Admits Economic Panic by Trump's Tariffs Is 'Overblown'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 16, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We were told economic Armageddon was upon us. April was going to be the worst market month since 1932. The price of goods would spiral out of control, and a recession loomed. Why? We have a president willing to fight for American workers, retool the system to bring back high-skill manufacturing jobs, and force a mass re-negotiation of trade deals.  

Advertisement

The market had an adjustment period, which we all knew was coming, Liberation Day or not, and there’s been a massive rebound. All the economic panic porn from the Left has vanished, and the cheering for an economic crash burned to ash. 

It's yet another time when the Democrats, media, and anti-Trump Republican clowns got ahead of their skis. Axios is now reporting that the panic over tariffs was “overblown” (via Axios): 

With major indicators from April — the month of peak tariff uncertainty — now in, none show the kinds of recessionary or inflationary conditions implied by business and consumer surveys. 

Why it matters: Warnings and anecdotes are taking on greater importance as signs of how tariffs are working their way through the economy. 

The big picture: New data out Thursday showed steady retail sales and a surprising drop in wholesale prices in April. So far, so good. 

[…] 

The bottom line: "There is little evidence, so far, that tariffs are inflationary and instead profit margins are being squeezed. But as Walmart suggested Thursday morning, that is a situation that may not last long," ING chief international economist James Knightley wrote in a note. 

Recommended

Why Tulsi Gabbard Fired These Top DNI Staffers Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The best is that Walmart said that they might have to increase prices over the ongoing trade negotiation between Washington and Beijing. When I was in high school, Walmart was anathema to the Left, the mecca of economic evil that enslaved and exploited its workers. It had to be destroyed. That was then, now it’s ‘look, Walmart is saying the tariffs are bad…maybe.’ It’s beyond laughable. The overall message is that everyone needs to simmer down on the panic over tariffs. It’s another anti-Trump economic narrative that’s collapsed.  

Egg prices are down, inflation has been at its lowest since 2021, and we’re inking new trade deals, the United Kingdom being the first.  

MAGA May is off to a great start. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Tulsi Gabbard Fired These Top DNI Staffers Matt Vespa
With Everyone Calling Out Tapper's Hypocrisy on Biden Book, CNN Host Hired a Crisis PR Firm Matt Vespa
Here's What Shocked Biden Officials During Trump's Middle East Trip. Matt Vespa
The Real first 100 Days Victor Davis Hanson
James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help. Matt Vespa
The NYT Buried a Key Paragraph in Their Story About the NYU Student Who Trashed Israel Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Tulsi Gabbard Fired These Top DNI Staffers Matt Vespa
Advertisement