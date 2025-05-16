'A Child Knows What That Meant': Trump Obliterates James Comey Over Ex-FBI Chief's Pro-Assassination Post

President Donald J. Trump went off on ex-FBI Director James Comey for his social media post that went viral for all the wrong reasons. It was a disgusting post: the ex-chief for our nation’s preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency claimed he saw a configuration of shells that read, “86 47.” He claimed to have stumbled upon it while walking on the beach.

What is former FBI Director James Comey trying to say here, exactly? pic.twitter.com/6wzFLWfqWH — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 15, 2025

Shall we bet on whether Comey made this out of shells himself? Or that he just happened to “find it” while randomly walking on the beach. https://t.co/8tdZgKYedN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 16, 2025

UPDATE: James Comey deleted the post and is now pretending like he had no clue what the message meant https://t.co/elp496YXjW pic.twitter.com/5tN0DyKjoc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025

President Trump responded to the post while speaking with Fox News’ Bret Baier, tearing into Comey, adding that the man was a “dirty cop” who knows what the shell message was saying.

🚨President Trump responds to James Comey's thinly veiled thread: "A child knows what that meant...That meant assassination." pic.twitter.com/g1JiZbCUBn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

“A child knows what that meant...that meant assassination,” said the president, who added that Comey wasn’t very competent as the FBI head, but he was competent enough to know what that meant.

“He did it for a reason, and he was hit so hard,” added the president. “I think it’s a terrible thing.”

The president will let his law enforcement officials determine Comey’s fate. Trump made these remarks during an interview with Baier, which will air in full later tonight.

He’s right, too.

We all know what it means—it’s a pro-assassination slogan. Comey, known for his odd Instagram posts, decided to share it on his profile, which did not go unnoticed. He quickly deleted the post and claimed he had no idea what “86” meant in this context. Sir, you helmed the FBI, and you didn’t know. It’s simply an unbelievable and inexcusable explanation. Also, the ‘Hey, look what I found on my beach walk’ is also laughable.

Comey is now being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service.