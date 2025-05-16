Not Even Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Was Ready for Kash Patel to...
'A Child Knows What That Meant': Trump Obliterates James Comey Over Ex-FBI Chief's Pro-Assassination Post

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 16, 2025 10:35 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald J. Trump went off on ex-FBI Director James Comey for his social media post that went viral for all the wrong reasons. It was a disgusting post: the ex-chief for our nation’s preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency claimed he saw a configuration of shells that read, “86 47.” He claimed to have stumbled upon it while walking on the beach. 

President Trump responded to the post while speaking with Fox News’ Bret Baier, tearing into Comey, adding that the man was a “dirty cop” who knows what the shell message was saying. 

“A child knows what that meant...that meant assassination,” said the president, who added that Comey wasn’t very competent as the FBI head, but he was competent enough to know what that meant.  

“He did it for a reason, and he was hit so hard,” added the president. “I think it’s a terrible thing.”  

The president will let his law enforcement officials determine Comey’s fate. Trump made these remarks during an interview with Baier, which will air in full later tonight. 

He’s right, too. 

We all know what it means—it’s a pro-assassination slogan. Comey, known for his odd Instagram posts, decided to share it on his profile, which did not go unnoticed. He quickly deleted the post and claimed he had no idea what “86” meant in this context. Sir, you helmed the FBI, and you didn’t know. It’s simply an unbelievable and inexcusable explanation. Also, the ‘Hey, look what I found on my beach walk’ is also laughable.

Comey is now being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service.

