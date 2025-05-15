Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions
FBI Director Confirms Foiled ISIS Attack on U.S. Soil
Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Medicaid 'Cuts'
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake...
Yesterday, RFK Jr. Put Dems in Their Place on Measles and Budgeting
How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't...
VIP
California Democrat Wants Gun Control on Gun Parts
VIP
House Democrat Demonstrates Cluelessness on What Suppressors Do
Did You See the Indicted Wisconsin Judge's Defense?
This Group Wants to Make Sure DEI Is Not Used to Rebuild the...
VIP
Trump Gave Another Update About ‘Taking Over’ Gaza
Weakened Iranian Regime Resorts to Saber-Rattling
Sen. Markwayne Mullin's Response to a WaPo Reporter on That Qatari Jet Was...
There He Goes Again: Cynical Gavin Newsom Repudiates Another Element of His Own...
Tipsheet

Watch This Trump Official Completely Obliterate Politico Over Abrego Garcia

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2025 4:05 PM
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

The Abrego Garcia story is out of the news for obvious reasons: the mounting evidence that he’s an MS-13 member and a wife-beater has led to a conspicuous abandoning of the “Maryland man.” Garcia was the recipient of multiple congressional Democrats who tried to pressure the Trump administration to bring him home. That wasn’t going to happen. It’s also hilarious that when the Justice Department documents corroborating Garcia as a gang member, domestic abuser, and human trafficker piled so high that it could scale the Alps, the media opted to go into the bunker, maintaining the mindset that ‘there’s no evidence.’ 

Advertisement

That reared its ugly head at Politico’s Security Summit by White House Bureau Chief for Politico Dasha Burns. She tried to get that past Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president who served as senior director for counterterrorism, and it blew up in her face.  

“This is why Politico is a joke. This is why you're gutter-press and fake news,” he said. He alluded to the tattoo on Garcia’s hand that signaled his membership with the gang. Tattoos so damning that his abused wife, who for some reason is fighting for his release, covered up with emojis in her fundraising materials.  

Gorka said this interaction is why he regretted attending the summit. He then went on to list the numerous brutal crimes committed by illegal aliens, which Politico hasn’t covered. When Burns tried to say that they did, Gorka again came down with the katana. 

Recommended

Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"I'd like to see the Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin stories in comparison to the Russia Russia collusion garbage. I mean, let's be honest here. You have an agenda,” he said.

Politico is owned by German firm Alex Springer, which also owns Business Insider, which just ate pavement trying to attack Donald Trump Jr. over his partnership with a financial firm. Insider tried to claim Mr. Trump was the GOP's Hunter Biden; that narrative collapsed in ten seconds for obvious reasons. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer Madeline Leesman
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake News Attack on Donald Trump. Jr. Matt Vespa
Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Sen. Markwayne Mullin's Response to a WaPo Reporter on That Qatari Jet Was Perfection Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Advertisement