Watch This Trump Official Completely Obliterate Politico Over Abrego Garcia

The Abrego Garcia story is out of the news for obvious reasons: the mounting evidence that he’s an MS-13 member and a wife-beater has led to a conspicuous abandoning of the “Maryland man.” Garcia was the recipient of multiple congressional Democrats who tried to pressure the Trump administration to bring him home. That wasn’t going to happen. It’s also hilarious that when the Justice Department documents corroborating Garcia as a gang member, domestic abuser, and human trafficker piled so high that it could scale the Alps, the media opted to go into the bunker, maintaining the mindset that ‘there’s no evidence.’

That reared its ugly head at Politico’s Security Summit by White House Bureau Chief for Politico Dasha Burns. She tried to get that past Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president who served as senior director for counterterrorism, and it blew up in her face.

“This is why Politico is a joke. This is why you're gutter-press and fake news,” he said. He alluded to the tattoo on Garcia’s hand that signaled his membership with the gang. Tattoos so damning that his abused wife, who for some reason is fighting for his release, covered up with emojis in her fundraising materials.

Gorka said this interaction is why he regretted attending the summit. He then went on to list the numerous brutal crimes committed by illegal aliens, which Politico hasn’t covered. When Burns tried to say that they did, Gorka again came down with the katana.

"I'd like to see the Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin stories in comparison to the Russia Russia collusion garbage. I mean, let's be honest here. You have an agenda,” he said.

Politico is owned by German firm Alex Springer, which also owns Business Insider, which just ate pavement trying to attack Donald Trump Jr. over his partnership with a financial firm. Insider tried to claim Mr. Trump was the GOP's Hunter Biden; that narrative collapsed in ten seconds for obvious reasons.