The Two Dems Hosting This Rally Together Really Are Two Peas in a Pod

Jasmine Crockett is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas. She’ll soak up most headlines, because while she’s a loudmouth that doesn’t know anything, she can drum up an audience. But there are other races, and given that Texas is ruby red and will never flip for Democrats, you can have a bunch of porno pals host a rally. Sorry, that would be James Talarico, a Texas State House Representative who’s running against Crockett in the Senate primary, and Grammy Award-winning musician Bobby Pulido, who’s running against Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz in the 15th district tomorrow in Weslaco.

Inbox: @jamestalarico & Democratic #TX15 candidate @bobbypulido425 will co-host a rally in South Texas on Thursday



The Weslaco event signals Pulido is taking sides early— notable after some commentators have expressed concern about how @JasmineForUS will appeal to voters in RGV pic.twitter.com/ng7DJmLc05 — Bayliss Wagner (@baylisswagner) December 15, 2025

What makes this rally peculiar is that both men, Talarico and Pulido, have a porn penchant that they don’t hide (via Fox News):

Bobby Pulido, an award-winning musician-turned-congressional candidate, has a digital footprint of references to explicit material that lingers on his social media as he pursues a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. From 2013 to as recently as 2024, Pulido has posted a range of links, images and references to pornographic material. In 2013, Pulido told viewers to visit pornographic website YouPorn if bored and reposted links to porn sites featuring the music of fellow musicians, asking them if they’re receiving royalties for being featured. In 2015, he posted a link to YouPorn but later deleted it, claiming his account had been hacked. "It’s impossible to have Twitter and not watch porn," Pulido said in a 2014 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "To everyone crying over the shutdown of XVideos, I’m telling you there are other free sites. I mean, that’s what they’ve told me. #you’rewelcome," Pulido wrote in a 2016 post on X.

Yeah, how many times have you been “hacked” then, sir? Look, it’s not like this is an illegal activity or anything, but when you run for public office, being a porn connoisseur isn’t what you want on the resume. In Talarico’s case, he’s being viewed as the one who could neutralize MAGA Christianity. Yeah, hard to sell that when you’re also a big follower of adult entertainment:

James Talarico, a Texas Democrat running for U.S. Senate who has put his faith at the forefront of his campaign, follows several adult film performers, escorts and OnlyFans models on Instagram, according to an Axios review. The big picture: Talarico, 36, a seminarian and state House member, has become a sensation in Texas politics by talking about how his Christianity is the basis for his Democratic politics. He says he wants to win back Christians who have left the Democratic Party by exposing how Republican policies on immigration and other issues don't align with biblical values. Talarico has drawn large crowds around the state, and praise from party leaders including former President Obama. Talarico's spokesperson JT Ennis said in a statement that "the social media team — including James — follows back and engages with supporters who have large followings and does not investigate their backgrounds." The Instagram accounts Talarico follows typically have at least 50,000 followers.

Here’s the thing: why hide this? You decided to run. You knew this stuff would pop up—why try to manage this crisis? We had an attorney general candidate in Virginia win after it was discovered he was lusting for his political opponents to die. The Democrats are a party that enables or defends politically motivated violence; this is Sesame Street regarding problematic character traits. Texas is and shall remain, at least for now, the political unicorn for Democrats. So, enjoy the porn rally, losers.