What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon...
If You Want to See the Death of Legacy Media, Read This CNN...
The Deafening Silence at This Dem's Rally for His Latest Trump Impeachment Push...
When Conservative Theory Collides With Unconservative Reality
Why Dems’ Rage Doesn’t Matter
Trump Weighs in on the 'Big Case' Before the Supreme Court Today
Democrat Congressman Introduces Legislation to Codify This Trump Executive Order
A Familiar Face Was Arrested at a Senate Committee Hearing on Wednesday
VIP
Homan Demolishes AOC After She Accuses Trump Administration Officials of Breaking the Law
Why Do Democrats Protect Criminals?
The Problem With Pete Buttigieg's 'Due Process' Sermon
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer
Don’t Underestimate Christian Media
Democrats Are Rooting for China to Win the Trade War
Tipsheet

Defund the Police Dem Blocks GOP Senator's Pro-Police Bill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Not that I’m hoping for Democrats to do well but this bill was also sort of a layup for them too: those who are serious about public safety could have supported Sen. Bernie Moreno’s (R-OH) legislation that would stiffen penalties on those who assault police officers. No one should have opposed this bill (via Fox News):

Advertisement

Ohio freshman GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno has introduced legislation that would increase the criminal penalties for harming a police officer after a sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty in Cincinnati, Ohio, earlier this month.

Moreno’s Larry Henderson Act, being introduced this week, would update existing law stating that anyone who forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any law enforcement officer engaged in official duties be required to face one to eight years in prison, depending on the severity. 

Moreno’s bill would up that mandatory minimum to 20 years. 

The bill also "establishes federal jurisdiction over these crimes as exclusive and preemptive, superseding state or local prosecution for federal officers." 

[…] 

The bill is named after Hamilton County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson, who was killed when he was struck by a car while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati during a graduation ceremony. 

Authorities have charged Rodney Hinton with aggravated murder and say he intentionally struck Henderson shortly after Hinton’s 18-year-old son was shot and killed by officers after allegedly fleeing in a stolen car while armed, according to prosecutors. 

Recommended

When Conservative Theory Collides With Unconservative Reality Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

But there was one Democratic senator who decided to pound the idiot juice and block this bill: elitist snob Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who has waged a lengthy war against law enforcement. He doesn’t want them protecting our kids in schools. He wants to defund police departments that don’t enforce his insane gun control agenda. The irony is that gun control is the man’s raison d'etre up on the Hill. All Murphy does is talk about gun-grabbing, and that’s about it. He’s a typical blue-state Democrat: he talks a lot and has done nothing for six years. 

Now, he’s siding with cop killers. It never ceases to amaze me how Democrats find new ways to end up on the wrong side of the 80/20 issues. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When Conservative Theory Collides With Unconservative Reality Kurt Schlichter
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer Madeline Leesman
What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon Is Something Out of 'Airplane' Matt Vespa
Make America Uganda! Ann Coulter
If You Want to See the Death of Legacy Media, Read This CNN Piece on Egg Prices Matt Vespa
A Familiar Face Was Arrested at a Senate Committee Hearing on Wednesday Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
When Conservative Theory Collides With Unconservative Reality Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement