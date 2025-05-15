Defund the Police Dem Blocks GOP Senator's Pro-Police Bill

Not that I’m hoping for Democrats to do well but this bill was also sort of a layup for them too: those who are serious about public safety could have supported Sen. Bernie Moreno’s (R-OH) legislation that would stiffen penalties on those who assault police officers. No one should have opposed this bill (via Fox News):

234 police officers were killed on the beat last year, gunned down by criminal thugs. Larry Henderson of Cincinnati was one. We can stop this.



But Democrats would rather score cheap political points against President Trump than work together to protect police. pic.twitter.com/yXYWl1syfL — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) May 15, 2025

Ohio freshman GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno has introduced legislation that would increase the criminal penalties for harming a police officer after a sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty in Cincinnati, Ohio, earlier this month. Moreno’s Larry Henderson Act, being introduced this week, would update existing law stating that anyone who forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any law enforcement officer engaged in official duties be required to face one to eight years in prison, depending on the severity. Moreno’s bill would up that mandatory minimum to 20 years. The bill also "establishes federal jurisdiction over these crimes as exclusive and preemptive, superseding state or local prosecution for federal officers." […] The bill is named after Hamilton County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Henderson, who was killed when he was struck by a car while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati during a graduation ceremony. Authorities have charged Rodney Hinton with aggravated murder and say he intentionally struck Henderson shortly after Hinton’s 18-year-old son was shot and killed by officers after allegedly fleeing in a stolen car while armed, according to prosecutors.

But there was one Democratic senator who decided to pound the idiot juice and block this bill: elitist snob Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who has waged a lengthy war against law enforcement. He doesn’t want them protecting our kids in schools. He wants to defund police departments that don’t enforce his insane gun control agenda. The irony is that gun control is the man’s raison d'etre up on the Hill. All Murphy does is talk about gun-grabbing, and that’s about it. He’s a typical blue-state Democrat: he talks a lot and has done nothing for six years.

Tonight, Defund the Police Democrat Senator Chris Murphy blocked @berniemoreno's Pro-Police Bill.



Flashback to 2021, when he said, and still clearly believes, there is an "overinvestment in police," and refuses to back the blue. https://t.co/obNio3nzpz pic.twitter.com/20WDdtfWrE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 15, 2025

Now, he’s siding with cop killers. It never ceases to amaze me how Democrats find new ways to end up on the wrong side of the 80/20 issues.