If You Want to See the Death of Legacy Media, Read This CNN Piece on Egg Prices

Egg prices are down, but they’re up.

That’s what CNN seriously tried to pass as a serious article this week about egg prices. The anti-Trump narratives on the economy have all burned to ash. The stock market is booming, inflation is at its lowest point since 2021, the recession calls have been canceled, and yes, egg prices are down. The apocalyptic market month post-Liberation Day never materialized. Instead, we got a new trade deal with the United Kingdom and a full reset with China—I’ll be sure that a deal will be hashed out this year.

What the fuck is the headline lmao pic.twitter.com/XKUVBpf31s — litquidity (@litcapital) May 14, 2025

Trump gets things done. What is so hard about this liberal media? With nowhere to go, the media now engages in lies and double-think. I mean, this is something out of Pyongyang (via CNN):

This is UNBELIEVABLE.



The whole story is that @POTUS is lying about egg prices going down, but egg prices are going down….



Give me a break @cnn. You just can’t make this up. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤨 pic.twitter.com/QM4Zhexrku — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) May 14, 2025

For months, President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that egg prices are tumbling. It wasn’t true then, but it’s true now. Egg prices fell 12.7% last month, the biggest monthly decline since 1984, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. And they could continue to fall this month, too: The USDA reported last week that a dozen large white-shell eggs now cost $3.30 on average, down a whopping 69 cents from a week before. It’s a remarkable reversal after egg prices surged in each of the past five months – and 17 of the past 19 months – because of a deadly avian flu epidemic that necessitated the mass culling of egg-laying hens. “Maybe the worst of EggGate has passed,” Tyler Schipper, associate professor in economics and data analysis at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, told CNN. Nevertheless, egg prices remain significantly higher now than before the latest bird flu outbreak, and they cost 49.3% more last month than they did a year earlier. Eggs are still more expensive than when Trump took office, according to the BLS. Egg prices this past Easter, which typically rise in the run-up to the holiday, were the highest for any Easter on record, the USDA reported.

But you people thought they wouldn’t. You’re wrong. You’re just wrong. Egg prices are dropping, and there’s nothing you can do to pivot from that except lie like this—you even quoted liberal academics who say the egg price surge caused by braindead Joe Biden “has passed.”

These articles are why CNN is mocked, and the legacy press is losing influence and power. You did this to yourself, so don’t expect us to feel bad for you losers.