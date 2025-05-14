Florida Panthers Minority Owner Suspended by NHL Over 51st State Posts
Hey, Politico, This Isn't an 'Exclusive' Scoop on Joe Biden
South African Government's Statement on Fleeing White Afrikaners Is Chilling
VIP
Jake Tapper Accidentally Shows His Network Are Liars, Low Eggs Prices Are a...
Make America Uganda!
Trump Administration Cuts $450 Million More in Harvard Grants, and That May Not...
Scott Jennings Highlights Issues of Liberal Media and Cover Up of Biden's Decline
VIP
Poll Shows That Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble, Even Compared to Trump's Numbers
House Committee Finally Passes Legislation on Budget Reconciliation to Advance 'Big, Beaut...
Another Poll Offers Insight on AOC-Schumer Primary
Speaker Johnson: Big, Beautiful Bill Fulfills Trump Promises
'Endlessly Grateful for the Brave Law Enforcement Officers': AG Pam Bondi Celebrates Polic...
VIP
Party of Democracy Currently Working to Nullify Yet Another Election
Here's the Laughable Response Chuck Schumer Had to Democratic Members Trying to Storm...
Tipsheet

Gross: Here's What Pro-Aborts Shouted at Participants of a Pro-Life Fun Run Event in Wisconsin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 14, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Before they can even get back to thinking about ways to win elections again, though I hope they fail, liberal America needs to stop being insufferable a**holes to everyone, including their own side. It’s Thunderdome among leftists who hate Trump, hate those who are seen with him, and are all-around unlikeable. HBO host Bill Maher has nailed this point: his side has become the people you’d rather punch in the face than vote in an election. 

Advertisement

With the woke roots not being uprooted and the lefty youth clinging to Hamas and antisemitism, it’s unlikely the Democrats will walk out of the wilderness soon. There are too many stupid people helming the ship. It's like telling those participating in a Minnesota pro-life fun run and walk event that their babies can get f**ked. Abria Pregnancy Resources hosted it.

Recommended

Make America Uganda! Ann Coulter
Advertisement


I’m not kidding.  

“F**k your babies” is what was hurled at some participants. It’s not shocking. It’s not even remotely surprising that a party, which already has weird tendencies and policy proposals when it comes to minors, especially vis-à-vis transgender care, aka genital mutilation, would think this way. Whatever is normal, the Left seeks to pervert. 

But they also hate babies, too. We’re at war with some very aberrant people. 

Tags: PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Make America Uganda! Ann Coulter
Scott Jennings Highlights Issues of Liberal Media and Cover Up of Biden's Decline Rebecca Downs
The Liberal Media Thought They Got Trump Jr. They Made a Fool of Themselves Instead. Matt Vespa
Florida Panthers Minority Owner Suspended by NHL Over 51st State Posts Matt Vespa
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary's Remarks About Kamala Caused This CNN Panel to Melt Down Matt Vespa
South African Government's Statement on Fleeing White Afrikaners Is Chilling Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Make America Uganda! Ann Coulter
Advertisement