Gross: Here's What Pro-Aborts Shouted at Participants of a Pro-Life Fun Run Event in Wisconsin

Before they can even get back to thinking about ways to win elections again, though I hope they fail, liberal America needs to stop being insufferable a**holes to everyone, including their own side. It’s Thunderdome among leftists who hate Trump, hate those who are seen with him, and are all-around unlikeable. HBO host Bill Maher has nailed this point: his side has become the people you’d rather punch in the face than vote in an election.

With the woke roots not being uprooted and the lefty youth clinging to Hamas and antisemitism, it’s unlikely the Democrats will walk out of the wilderness soon. There are too many stupid people helming the ship. It's like telling those participating in a Minnesota pro-life fun run and walk event that their babies can get f**ked. Abria Pregnancy Resources hosted it.

Submitted: Another clip from this weekend’s Life is Wonderful 10K Walk & Fun Run where protesters yelled “F--- your babies” and screamed at moms pushing strollers. pic.twitter.com/6FrncjgL3m — Hayley Feland (@HayleyFeland) May 13, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters chant at people and families walking by. pic.twitter.com/2k3JVtZtUn — Hayley Feland (@HayleyFeland) May 10, 2025

A man with a megaphone is walking around the lake yelling at passersby that “Abria has blood on their hands.” pic.twitter.com/ZAxku9XOKc — Hayley Feland (@HayleyFeland) May 10, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters gather for Abria’s annual walk for life, which includes a kids’ fun run. “Happy pro-abortion Mother’s Day” one sign reads. pic.twitter.com/XjkRnM6w1h — Hayley Feland (@HayleyFeland) May 10, 2025





I’m not kidding.

“F**k your babies” is what was hurled at some participants. It’s not shocking. It’s not even remotely surprising that a party, which already has weird tendencies and policy proposals when it comes to minors, especially vis-à-vis transgender care, aka genital mutilation, would think this way. Whatever is normal, the Left seeks to pervert.

But they also hate babies, too. We’re at war with some very aberrant people.